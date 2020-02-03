Serena Williams Just Solved Your Shoe Packing Problem with Her New Away Luggage Line

Away

Serena Williams is serving up major travel inspo with her latest collaboration!

The tennis champion teamed up with celeb-favorite global lifestyle brand, Away, to design a limited-edition line of luggage and travel accessories that reflects her bold spirit. Williams customized Away’s signature pieces with a vibrant cherry red exterior and multi-colored camo print interior.

The exclusive colorway in the Away x Serena collection is available in both the classic polycarbonate hardshell and soft-sided expandable suitcases in all four sizes, including The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium, and The Large. Away won the PEOPLE 2019 Travel Award for Best Carry-On for its game-changing overhead luggage that has a TSA-approved lock, built-in charger, and 360-degree spinner wheels that make it easy to pull through the airport.

Buy It! The Carry-On, $225; awaytravel.com

Buy It! The Expandable Carry-On, $275; awaytravel.com

Each Away suitcase from the collab comes with a matching camo-print luggage tag. The collection also features the customer-favorite Insider Packing Cubes, along with a newly launched travel accessory known as The Shoe Cube, which is specifically designed to separate your footwear from the rest of your belongings. Both are designed with a water-resistant nylon fabric in Williams’ red hue with blue zipper detailing.

Buy It! Packing Cubes, $45; awaytravel.com

Buy It! The Shoe Cube, $35; awaytravel.com

Williams is a seasoned traveler. When she’s not on the court, she’s constantly jet setting for tennis, business, and pleasure — so it was only a matter of time before the two partnered up.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned after years of traveling (as an athlete, friend, and mother), it’s important to have quality luggage,” Williams captioned an Instagram post. “As we embark on a new decade of exploration and discovery, I am super excited to share my new luggage collaboration with @away. No matter where your travels may take you, pack your favorite pieces and do it in style.”

According to the company, Williams was an easy pick, too. “Serena defines today’s modern traveler, and her dynamic, multi-faceted lifestyle perfectly mirrors the essence of our brand and what Away stands for,” said Jen Rubio, Away co-founder & Chief Brand Officer, in a press release.

Away has become known for its trendy collaborations. In September, Away collabed with the popular New York-based bakery Flour Shop to create a range of rainbow suitcases. Since launching in 2016, the brand has partnered with other notable celebs like Karlie Kloss and Dwayne Wade. Its pieces have also been toted through the airport by Mandy Moore, Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba, Rashida Jones, and Elizabeth Banks.

The Away x Serena collab is limited edition, meaning that once it’s gone, it won’t be back. So grab one of the ruby red suitcases while you can. You might just spot Williams at the airport with the same one!

