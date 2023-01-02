Selena Gomez Rings in 2023 on Getaway with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 'Call Us a Throuple'

Selena Gomez spent New Years Eve with her loved ones — and even wore a matching dress with Nicola Peltz to ring in 2023

By
Published on January 2, 2023 10:14 AM
Selena Gomez Cuddles with Brooklyn Bekham and Nicola Peltz on Tropical Getaway: 'Call Us a Throuple'
Photo: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez celebrated the New Year with her nearest and dearest on a tropical getaway.

The "Rare" singer on Sunday shared a series of snaps on Instagram of a beachside trip with her inner circle, including newly-married pals Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

In one post, Gomez gathered pics of the inseparable trio hugging and cuddling on a yacht. Other shots in the gallery of pictures were snapped as the trip had drinks together and got ready for NYE in a glam room together.

"Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez, 30, captioned the photos, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts 💘💘💘🤣, " Peltz, 27, commented.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Cuddles with Brooklyn Bekham and Nicola Peltz on Tropical Getaway: ‘Call Us a Throuple’
Selena Gomez Instagram

Another post showed Gomez and Peltz wearing matching minidresses for the clock to strike 12.

"Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses!" Gomez captioned the pics. "Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!"

"I love you my angel forever!!!" Peltz wrote.

The two appeared to get matching tattoos on their arms, too, that said "angel."

More photos from the NYE celebrations showed Gomez hanging out on the beach alongside friends including Raquelle Stevens, and snacking on shrimp while back on board their yacht.

There was also a picture of Gomez playing Jenga with Beckham, 23, and a snap of her climbing out out of the ocean onto a yacht in a white and black bikini.

From fireworks to sparklers, there was no shortage of celebration. Gomez shared even more photos of herself hugging Nicola in front of the fireworks display — with Raquelle stepping in for the final photo, too.

"Happy New Years y'all!" wrote Gomez. "You have no idea how much I love you all and appreciate you!"

Gomez had a big year in 2022. The musician and actress released her first documentary — My Mind and Me — which brought fans into her mental health struggles. In tandem, she released a song of the same name, the tune landing on the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song.

Additionally, Gomez released new beauty products in her Rare Beauty makeup line, including the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener and the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter.

She also received a Golden Globes nomination for her performance in season 2 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

