Victoria Beckham Hilariously Falls Off Paddle Board During Fun-Filled Birthday Getaway with Family — See the Photos

The fashion designer celebrated her 49th birthday with a vacation in the Bahamas

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 18, 2023 02:22 PM
Victoria Beckham's tropical birthday getaway with David and her family
Photo: Victoria Beckham Instagram; David Beckham Instagram

Victoria Beckham is leaning into vacation life for her 49th birthday!

The fashion designer celebrated another trip around the sun by jetting off to the Bahamas on Monday with husband David, 47, and their younger children, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11. Their two older sons — Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20 — seemingly missed out on the trip.

Both Victoria and David documented the special vacation on Instagram, and the retired soccer star even captured the funny moment his wife toppled off a stand up paddle board, dramatically splashing into the turquoise water.

He posted the funny clip on his Story alongside a gif that said "haha." His wife poked fun at her hilarious fall by reposting the video along with a crying face emoji.

L: Caption . PHOTO: David Beckham Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: David Beckham Instagram

In another series of photos, David included a shot of himself, Victoria and Harper wading in the water, followed by a shot of his wife's silhouette against a serene sunset background.

While Cruz was not pictured on his dad's Story, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder showed some love to her youngest son with a shot of him sporting a yellow-striped towel around his head. "Chic!" she wrote over the photo.

Victoria Beckham's tropical birthday getaway with David and her family
David Beckham Instagram

The Beckhams were also joined by hospitality mogul David Grutman and his wife Isabela during their tropical getaway.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Victoria Beckham Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: David Beckham Instagram

Along with enjoying quality time with their kids, the married couple of almost 24 years showed off their love for each other with a little PDA.

The Spice Girl posted a sweet photo of her and her husband sharing a kiss on the stunning beach with a drink in hand alongside the caption: "In the middle of nowhere with my favourite person 💕💕💕💕💕 @davidbeckham"

In a short clip on her Story, Victoria showed her followers how she was able to avoid getting wet after a boat ride: getting a ride on her husband's shoulders! "He's got me," she wrote over the video, followed by, "love u @davidbeckham."

Victoria Beckham's tropical birthday getaway with David and her family
Victoria Beckham Instagram

Before they arrived at the tropical destination, David posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Alongside a cute throwback snap of him kissing Victoria's nose, the dad of four wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day."

He continued: "We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day happy Birthday @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The British designer also marked her special day with a social media post, sharing a carousel of snapshots from her birthday dinner on Instagram.

"Celebrating meeeeeee!!😂🥳 last night," she captioned a photo of her eating cake beside her husband. "I love u all so much!! We miss u @romeobeckham! Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

