The pop singer, her agent, Cade Hudson, and fiancée, Sam Asghari, enjoyed a vacation at the Resorts World Las Vegas

See Inside the Luxury Hotel Britney Spears Stayed at in Las Vegas

Britney Spears is living the resort life in Las Vegas.

The pop star, 40, and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, stayed at the Resorts World Las Vegas she shared on Instagram. On Monday, Spears posted photos with her agent, Cade Hudson, along with poolside pictures and videos of Asghari.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Devil in disguise 😈 !!! Nights in Vegas 🌄 ... Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me !!!!," she wrote in the post. "Or wait … did I invite myself 😬😬 ??? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time 🤧🤧 !!!"

Spears and Asghari stayed in one of the hotel's lavish three-bedroom "palaces," complete with a private backyard and pool, entertainment room and game room.

The singer also had the opportunity to get a sneak-peek dinner at Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas, which opens on May 28 on the property.

Perhaps the most epic part about her stay was that Resorts World Las Vegas blasted a message for Spears on the hotel's 100,000 square-foot West Tower LED screen that said, "Resorts World Loves Britney."

And the couple had fun with it! Spears posted videos of herself dancing by the pool below the welcome sign. Asghari also posted a playful video, with Spears pretending to slap him as he jokingly falls in the pool.

Britney Spears visits Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

"Fellas don't ever piss off your woman. Ever… 😂 @britneyspears best caption wins!" her fiancé wrote in the caption.

Along with the exclusive palaces Spears stayed in, the Resorts World Las Vegas boasts villas that include private pools, a sauna and massage room.

Britney Spears visits Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

Spears is no stranger to the Sin City. In March, five years after the end of her Las Vegas residency, Spears returned to celebrate Asghari's 28th birthday

It marked the first time the "Toxic" singer visited since she hosted the Britney: Piece of Me residency from 2013 to 2017 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, playing almost 250 shows over the years.

Britney Spears visits Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Spears — who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 (with ex-husband Kevin Federline) — began dating Asghari after they met while starring together in her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.