Ansel Elgort rang in 2020 at a stunning beachfront villa in the Dominican Republic with his mom, Grethe Barrett Holby, and longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, PEOPLE confirms.

The trio stay in a luxury Las Hamacas villa at Cap Cana, a $15 million compound that includes six bedrooms, an infinity pool and a sprawling terrace, all steps from the Caribbean Sea.

On Thursday, the Goldfinch actor, 25, shared a sunny snapshot from his holiday getaway. “How you gon be mad on vacation?” Elgort captioned the photo, which showed him kissing Komyshan as he carried her on the beach.

Located in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic, Cap Cana is an exclusive, gated community, 10 minutes from Punta Cana Airport. The destination boasts three miles of beaches, a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, spas and restaurants.

The private Las Hamacas property comes with a nightly rate of $15,000. The fee includes the services of two housekeepers, a private butler, concierge service and a private check in. Guests also have access to a gym, a kayak and plenty of hammocks — from which the house gets its name.

For an additional fee, there are even more amenities at hand: massages, spa and salon services can all be arranged to take place in the villa, or guests can head out on off-site excursions and “eco-tours.”

Should they just want to explore the grounds, visitors to Las Hamacas can also rent bikes or 4– or 6-passenger golf carts — though they may be a little slow for the Baby Driver star.

Elgort enjoyed the vacation with Komyshan, whom he has dated since 2012 when the pair were attending high school together at the prestigious LaGuardia school for performing arts in New York City.

In September, Elgort spoke to the Times about his personal goals and his relationship, noting he’s open to finding love beyond his significant other.

“I’d like to have done a few plays and performed my music,” he said, before adding, “I’d also like to find a lot more love.”

Elgort clarified that the love he is talking about is based on an emotional connection: “It doesn’t need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend,” he explained. “I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.”

The actor recently wrapped filming on Steven Spielberg‘s highly anticipated remake of West Side Story, in which he’ll play Tony. The film premieres in 2020.