01 of 07 Sarah Hyland Shares First 'Instagram Husband' Photo Sarah Hyland/instagram After tying the knot in August, the couple decided to honeymoon in Maldives earlier this month, and have been dropping new photos from the gorgeous getaway ever since. The remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean is a celebrity hotspot: Taylor Swift, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Beckham family have all vacationed here. Hyland, 31, kicked off the vacation snaps with a shot of her posing in front of a turquoise sea. "First ever #instagramhusband picture taken," the actress captioned the Instagram post, crediting the photo to Adams "aka my husband."

02 of 07 Sarah Hyland Strikes a Cheeky Pose at the Pool Sarah Hyland/instagram The newlywed enjoyed time lounging by the expansive infinity pool that blended seamlessly into the ocean-view backdrop. "🍯🌙 Dreams," she writes in the caption, with Adams, 38, adding, "That's my WIFE!!!! 🤤🤤🤤" in the comments.

03 of 07 Sarah Hyland Relaxes at Patina Hotels Sarah Hyland/instagram In the same post, Hyland tagged Patina Hotels alongside a photo of her relaxing at the resort. The luxury accommodation is known for its spacious villas, private beaches and destination dining. Hyland's famous pals Nina Dobrev and Zoey Deutch have also stayed there.

04 of 07 Wells Adams Takes in the Tropical Views Wells Adams/instagram The Bachelor in Paradise bartender was all smiles as he posed in front of some palm trees by the pool. "Honeymoon Happy," he captioned the Instagram post. His new wife couldn't help but comment, "MY HUBBA HUBBA HUBBY 😍."

05 of 07 The Newlyweds Share a Kiss in the Ocean Sarah Hyland/instagram "Paradise on Love Island 🏝✨," the Modern Family alum wrote alongside a series of photos from the couple's romantic getaway. Hyland and Wells packed on the PDA and enjoyed some tropical cocktails under the sun.

06 of 07 Sarah Hyland Basks in the Island Sun Sarah Hyland/instagram Hyland showed off her honeymoon style in the same post. The actress posed effortlessly in a leaf-print bikini and some oversized hoops as she stood in the crystal blue waters.