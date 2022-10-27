Lifestyle Travel See All the Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Stunning Honeymoon in Maldives: 'Paradise' The couple tied the knot on August 20 in an outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara By Natalia Senanayake Natalia Senanayake Instagram Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 02:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Wells Adams/instagram 01 of 07 Sarah Hyland Shares First 'Instagram Husband' Photo Sarah Hyland/instagram After tying the knot in August, the couple decided to honeymoon in Maldives earlier this month, and have been dropping new photos from the gorgeous getaway ever since. The remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean is a celebrity hotspot: Taylor Swift, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Beckham family have all vacationed here. Hyland, 31, kicked off the vacation snaps with a shot of her posing in front of a turquoise sea. "First ever #instagramhusband picture taken," the actress captioned the Instagram post, crediting the photo to Adams "aka my husband." 02 of 07 Sarah Hyland Strikes a Cheeky Pose at the Pool Sarah Hyland/instagram The newlywed enjoyed time lounging by the expansive infinity pool that blended seamlessly into the ocean-view backdrop. "🍯🌙 Dreams," she writes in the caption, with Adams, 38, adding, "That's my WIFE!!!! 🤤🤤🤤" in the comments. 03 of 07 Sarah Hyland Relaxes at Patina Hotels Sarah Hyland/instagram In the same post, Hyland tagged Patina Hotels alongside a photo of her relaxing at the resort. The luxury accommodation is known for its spacious villas, private beaches and destination dining. Hyland's famous pals Nina Dobrev and Zoey Deutch have also stayed there. 04 of 07 Wells Adams Takes in the Tropical Views Wells Adams/instagram The Bachelor in Paradise bartender was all smiles as he posed in front of some palm trees by the pool. "Honeymoon Happy," he captioned the Instagram post. His new wife couldn't help but comment, "MY HUBBA HUBBA HUBBY 😍." 05 of 07 The Newlyweds Share a Kiss in the Ocean Sarah Hyland/instagram "Paradise on Love Island 🏝✨," the Modern Family alum wrote alongside a series of photos from the couple's romantic getaway. Hyland and Wells packed on the PDA and enjoyed some tropical cocktails under the sun. 06 of 07 Sarah Hyland Basks in the Island Sun Sarah Hyland/instagram Hyland showed off her honeymoon style in the same post. The actress posed effortlessly in a leaf-print bikini and some oversized hoops as she stood in the crystal blue waters. 07 of 07 Wells Adams Enjoys Quality Time with His Wife Wells Adams/instagram Adams was cherishing the alone time with his new wife! In an Instagram post, The Bachelorette alum shared a sweet snap beside Hyland as they enjoyed their love-filled island vacation. "It's not 🎶almost paradise🎶. It IS paradise! Honeymoon edition," he wrote in the caption.