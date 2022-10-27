See All the Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Stunning Honeymoon in Maldives: 'Paradise'

The couple tied the knot on August 20 in an outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 02:07 PM
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Photo: Wells Adams/instagram
01 of 07

Sarah Hyland Shares First 'Instagram Husband' Photo

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Sarah Hyland/instagram

After tying the knot in August, the couple decided to honeymoon in Maldives earlier this month, and have been dropping new photos from the gorgeous getaway ever since. The remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean is a celebrity hotspot: Taylor Swift, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Beckham family have all vacationed here.

Hyland, 31, kicked off the vacation snaps with a shot of her posing in front of a turquoise sea. "First ever #instagramhusband picture taken," the actress captioned the Instagram post, crediting the photo to Adams "aka my husband."

02 of 07

Sarah Hyland Strikes a Cheeky Pose at the Pool

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Sarah Hyland/instagram

The newlywed enjoyed time lounging by the expansive infinity pool that blended seamlessly into the ocean-view backdrop. "🍯🌙 Dreams," she writes in the caption, with Adams, 38, adding, "That's my WIFE!!!! 🤤🤤🤤" in the comments.

03 of 07

Sarah Hyland Relaxes at Patina Hotels

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Sarah Hyland/instagram

In the same post, Hyland tagged Patina Hotels alongside a photo of her relaxing at the resort. The luxury accommodation is known for its spacious villas, private beaches and destination dining. Hyland's famous pals Nina Dobrev and Zoey Deutch have also stayed there.

04 of 07

Wells Adams Takes in the Tropical Views

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Wells Adams/instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender was all smiles as he posed in front of some palm trees by the pool. "Honeymoon Happy," he captioned the Instagram post. His new wife couldn't help but comment, "MY HUBBA HUBBA HUBBY 😍."

05 of 07

The Newlyweds Share a Kiss in the Ocean

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Sarah Hyland/instagram

"Paradise on Love Island 🏝✨," the Modern Family alum wrote alongside a series of photos from the couple's romantic getaway. Hyland and Wells packed on the PDA and enjoyed some tropical cocktails under the sun.

06 of 07

Sarah Hyland Basks in the Island Sun

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Sarah Hyland/instagram

Hyland showed off her honeymoon style in the same post. The actress posed effortlessly in a leaf-print bikini and some oversized hoops as she stood in the crystal blue waters.

07 of 07

Wells Adams Enjoys Quality Time with His Wife

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
Wells Adams/instagram

Adams was cherishing the alone time with his new wife! In an Instagram post, The Bachelorette alum shared a sweet snap beside Hyland as they enjoyed their love-filled island vacation. "It's not 🎶almost paradise🎶. It IS paradise! Honeymoon edition," he wrote in the caption.

Related Articles
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate 5-Year Dating Anniversary: 'Half a Decade Baby'
christina hall, josh hall
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Hall Soak Up a Spa Getaway in Mexico: 'Best Ever'
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland Posts Wedding Day Garter Photo and Wells Adams Jokes 'You Didn't Wear It for Long'
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Christina Hall/Instagram. Christina Hall josh hall wedding. https://www.instagram.com/unbrokenjosh/
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Share Personal Snapshots from Wedding in Hawaii
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Celebrates 3 Years Since Engagement to Wells Adams: 'Love You to Pluto and Back'
Josh and Audra Duhamel in Thailand
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
debby ryan, sarah hyland
Debby Ryan Celebrates Sarah Hyland's 'Sick, Thoughtful Wedding' as 'Modern' Bride Releases New Photos
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas Greek Honeymoon
Inside Teresa Giudice's Honeymoon in Greece with Husband Luis Ruelas
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Honeymoon
Every Photo from Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's 'Breathtaking' Honeymoon
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
All the Photos from Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Wedding
devin booker, kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Seemingly Enjoy Tropical Vacation Together