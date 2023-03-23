Sean Penn's Ex-Wife Leila George Snapped Getting Cozy with 'Animal Kingdom' Costar in Australia

Sean Penn's ex-wife Leila George is moving on!

The Australian actress, 31, was spotted getting cozy with her Animal Kingdom costar Ben Robson, 39, on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

Photos taken of the pair show them smiling wide as they sat down together near the ocean. George, who sported a one-piece navy swimsuit and a black hat with her hair in a bun, sat with one leg rested comfortably behind Robson's back. Meanwhile, Robson could be seen wearing teal, green and gray swim trunks and a long silver necklace as he rested his arms on his knees.

Another photo, obtained by the Daily Mail showed George moving in to rest her head on his shoulder in a tender moment. The pair were also snapped relaxing together on beach towels in the sand, with George removing her top to tan her bare back at one point.

They were later photographed leaving the beach while chatting.

George and Penn, 62, were first romantically linked in 2016 and wed in July 2020 in what he called a "Covid wedding" over Zoom with his children present. However, a little over a year later, the The Kid actress filed for divorce from Penn in October 2021.

Penn opened up about their split in an interview with the magazine Hollywood Authentic last April, saying that he took the blame for it.

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f---ed up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy," he said.

Sean Penn and Leila George in March 2020. Getty

He admitted that he did not "cheat or any of that obvious s—" but that his drinking and obsession of "watching the news," primarily the "Trump era," and "just despairing" played a role in their separation.

He told that outlet at the time that he didn't "know what's going to happen with us," as the pair had been photographed together after the divorce filing.

"I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life," Penn said, describing George.

He also told the publication that he had worked to change himself following their divorce.

"Now, when I wash the dishes, I don't answer my phone. If I'm with my wife for a day, I don't have my phone on, even though I'm juggling a lot of things. I don't juggle them better by taking more calls," said the Oscar winner. "I can have my phone off and not watch the news for 12 hours now. And even when I'm stressed, I'm never stressed the way I used to be. Because we've all had our heart broken at some point."

"And that I really put priority in my family, in my wife, in my life, in ways that I can plan and control. That's the theory, anyway," he added.

Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. The latter couple welcomed daughter Dylan in 1991 and son Hopper in 1993. He has also been romantically linked to Jewel, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron.