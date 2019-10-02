Simply the Best! An Immersive Schitt's Creek Pop-Up Experience is Coming

If you’ve ever wanted to visit the real town of Schitt’s Creek, now you can! Sort of.

The Canadian comedy series that has earned a legion of fans in the U.S. is coming to life south of the border — thanks to an immersive pop-up experience set to take place in New York City and Los Angeles this holiday season.

At “Visit Schitt’s Creek,” visitors will be able to step into the fictional backwater town and live like Johnny, Moira, Alexis and David in all their favorite scenes, Pop TV, which airs the show on cable in the U.S., announced Tuesday.

The pop-up will include iconic locations from the Emmy-nominated series like Cafe Tropical, the Rosebud Motel and the Rose Apothecary according to a press release.

The experience will also include interactive photo experiences, takeaways, access to limited-edition merchandise and more.

While specific dates and locations have yet to be announced, the network shared in a statement that it will be a free-but-limited experience. Information on obtaining tickets is also not yet available.

“We are constantly asked by fans if Schitt’s Creek is a real place they can visit, and it is beyond exciting to finally be able to say ‘Yes!’” said Brad Schwartz, President of Pop TV. “It is the perfect way to kick off our final season and say one big final ‘thank you’ to the best fans in the world that have made all this possible.”

In March, Schitt’s Creek co-creators father and son Eugene and Dan Levy announced that the show would be approaching its final season.

“We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020,” they wrote in a letter posted to social media. “We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided Season 6 will be our last.”

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” they continued. “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

The final season will consist of 14 episodes and will premiere next year on CBC in Canada and Pop in the U.S.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, former MTV Canada VJ Dan, 36, said working alongside his dad, 72, and sister Sarah, 33, who also appears on the show, almost every day for the past seven years has brought the entire family closer than ever.

More information regarding the pop-up can be found on Pop TV’s website.

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Pop TV.