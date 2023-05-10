Savannah Chrisley Says She Took a 48-Hour Trip to the Bahamas to 'Recharge' amid Parents Prison Sentence

Savannah's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving time for their roles in a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 10, 2023 04:56 PM
Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement
Savannah Chrisley. Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Savannah Chrisley took a luxurious 48-hour break amid her family woes.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, Coming in HOT: PART 2 of the FULL Chrisley Life Update that she jetted off for a short vacation to the Bahamas to escape the daily stresses in her life — which include coping with her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley being sent to prison.

"I do need to get away," she admitted. "Like I think for me, I have to, in order for me to be effective in being great for the kids and my parents and this whole new journey that we're about to embark on that I'll speak about, I have to have 48 hours to myself."

"I just went to the Bahamas for literally 48 hours, but that was the extent of it," she explained, noting that she wouldn't leave for more than that amount of time. "You know, because I was like, 'I need to recharge. I can't keep going at this speed.'"

Savannah's parents reported to jail in January, after they were found guilty for their role in a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to 7 years, though the couple is in the process of appealing their convictions.

Despite her parents going to prison, Savannah has continued on with her life, taking several trips for work on her podcast and as an actress.

She drew criticism during a trip to New York last month, when she says she was "thrown off" her Southwest Airlines flight for being "an unruly passenger. The incident, which she documented on her Instagram Story, occurred while she was attempting to board a flight from LaGuardia airport to her home of Tennessee.

She claimed that an airline attendant prevented her from boarding when she refused to check her carry-on bag after being instructed to do so.

Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley/instagram

In a video on Instagram, she zoomed in on the attendant at the gate, adding, "This man right here… um, awful. I went to board my flight and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, 'OK, if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit and if not, I'll check it.'"

She then explained that the attendant told her that wasn't an option and that she had to check the bag. She insisted she should see if there was any room for her luggage on the plane before complying, at which point, she claims, the attendant told her she was being "an unruly passenger."

RELATED Video: Southwest Airlines Says Savannah Chrisley Told a 'Different Story' About Recent Flight Mishap

However, Southwest refuted her version of events in a statement shared with PEOPLE: "Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag," the rep noted. "As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

Her brother Chase also jetted off to Miami with his fiancée Emmy Medders in February, a month after their parents began their prison sentence.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, kissed his wife-to-be in a selfie she posted from a vacation in Miami. She also shared photos of the two of them hanging out by their penthouse's private jacuzzi and getting some sun on the roof, as well as some from their walk down a palm tree-lined trail.

"Sunshine and palm trees make me happy," wrote Medders, 27, in the caption.

