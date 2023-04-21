Savannah Chrisley Says She Was 'Thrown Off' Southwest Flight for Being an 'Unruly Passenger'

Savannah Chrisley is not backing down after her "awful" experience on Southwest Airlines.

The Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories on Thursday that documented an incident that occurred while she was attempting to board a flight at New York's John F. Kennedy airport. Chrisley was heading home to Tennessee when she says an airline attendant "threw her off the flight" when she refused to check her carry-on bag after being instructed to do so.

"Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it — the worst thing in the entire world," she begins. She then zooms in on the airline attendant at the gate, adding, "This man right here… um, awful. I went to board my flight and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, 'Okay, if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit and if not, I'll check it.'"

She then explained that the attendant told her that wasn't an option and that she had to check the bag. She insisted she should check if there was any room for her luggage on the plane before complying, at which point, she claims, the attendant told her she was being "an unruly passenger."

A representative for Southwest did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The situation caused such a commotion that she says a pilot stepped in, and allegedly told the attendant that he needed to "calm down" and that he would find a space for Chrisley's bag.

"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot — the man who was flying our plane and is responsible for our safety — and said stay out of it," she says.

She continues: "Now, I'm not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down I told him that there was no need for him to be an a--hole today and then he threw me off the flight."

Chrisley says she then told the attendant that, "I had a 10-year-old that I had to absolutely get home to tonight and well, the Southwest attendant said 'I don't care.'"

Chrisley was seemingly referring to her niece, Chloe, who she became the primary guardian of after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sent to prison for a combined 19 years for tax fraud. She also became the legal guardian of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, following her parents' sentence.

After she claims the Southwest attendant told her he "didn't care if I got home to my 10-year-old," she admits she let her anger get the best of her.

"I told him that I hope he finds a better purpose for his life. Maybe I shouldn't have said it, but the devil came over me and Jesus did not come out," she says.

Later, Savannah got back on Instagram to give a shout out to the "good-looking" pilot who she says defended her.

"Southwest you're awful, but to the pilot who stood up for me and was a real good looking guy — my hat goes off to you. You're great. Maybe switch airlines," she says, adding that the airline "sucks" but their pilot was "kinda hot."

Her followers were intrigued by the attractive pilot, with one user writing, "I need you to find the hot pilot" in response to a Q&A she posted prompting viewers to share their "crappy airline stories" during her flight.

Despite all the drama, the reality star was put on a connecting flight through Baltimore where she was pleasantly surprised to have an entire row to herself.