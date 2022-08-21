Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar is (jokingly) not thrilled to return home.

After spending some time away on vacation recently, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star quipped on Instagram that she was already missing the time when she was in "paradise."

"Now you can usually find me by the window. @delta (but not the 🦠)," Gellar, 45, wrote in the caption alongside pictures of herself wearing masks while traveling on the plane in addition to a throwback selfie from the holiday destination.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Earlier this month, the actress posted an Instagram Reels featuring a series of images of herself with some company from a beautiful, sunny beachside location.

"Took two weeks offline to spend family and friend time," she captioned the post. "It was just what I needed. Here's a little of what I've been up to."

Last week, Gellar posted a sweet selfie with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. with both appearing in great spirits. As the two flashed their smiles in the snap, Gellar wrote in the caption, "Vacay 🌟 ☀️ 🏖."

Prior to jetting off on her gateway, the Emmy Award winner made a surprise appearance on the parent's show panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month, where she was announced to star in the upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack.

In the show, she plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who sets out to find the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire in Los Angeles, awakening a supernatural predator that terrorizes the city.

Additionally, Gellar will serve as an executive producer on the show, for which Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis will return to write and executive produce. OG stars including Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin also were in attendance at the panel during the announcement.

"Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf," Davis said during the panel. "So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show."

Meanwhile, Gellar added, "Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff's shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!"