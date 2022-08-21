Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation

The TV and film star shared on Instagram that she recently "took two weeks offline to spend family and friend time"

By
Published on August 21, 2022 06:15 PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChfIrn-r1NN/.
Photo: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar is (jokingly) not thrilled to return home.

After spending some time away on vacation recently, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star quipped on Instagram that she was already missing the time when she was in "paradise."

"Now you can usually find me by the window. @delta (but not the 🦠)," Gellar, 45, wrote in the caption alongside pictures of herself wearing masks while traveling on the plane in addition to a throwback selfie from the holiday destination.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChfIrn-r1NN/.
Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Earlier this month, the actress posted an Instagram Reels featuring a series of images of herself with some company from a beautiful, sunny beachside location.

"Took two weeks offline to spend family and friend time," she captioned the post. "It was just what I needed. Here's a little of what I've been up to."

Last week, Gellar posted a sweet selfie with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. with both appearing in great spirits. As the two flashed their smiles in the snap, Gellar wrote in the caption, "Vacay 🌟 ☀️ 🏖."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to jetting off on her gateway, the Emmy Award winner made a surprise appearance on the parent's show panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month, where she was announced to star in the upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack.

In the show, she plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who sets out to find the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire in Los Angeles, awakening a supernatural predator that terrorizes the city.

Additionally, Gellar will serve as an executive producer on the show, for which Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis will return to write and executive produce. OG stars including Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin also were in attendance at the panel during the announcement.

"Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf," Davis said during the panel. "So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show."

Meanwhile, Gellar added, "Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff's shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!"

Related Articles
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Teen Wolf: The Movie" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Returning to TV with Role in 'Teen Wolf' Spinoff 'Wolf Pack'
The Teen Wolf Movie - allison
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Teaser Trailer Shows Return of Allison: 'She's Alive!'
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is 'Honored' to See 'Buffy' 's LGBTQ Legacy: 'It Stands Up to the Test'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Simply Stylish in a Black Bikini on Girls' Trip to Mexico: 'The Most Fun'
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zendaya
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She 'Votes' Zendaya to Star in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair
Selma Blair Celebrated by Sarah Michelle Gellar on Her 50th Birthday: 'I'm Always with You'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes She's 'Unimpressed' with 2022 and Is 'Bringing 1983 Back'
sarah michelle gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Has 'Cruel Intentions' Reunion with Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe for Her Birthday
Buffy The Vampire Slayer season 1
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Former 'Buffy' Castmates Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Show's Premiere
Sarah Michelle Gellar - Food
Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Sweet Relationship Is What Dreams Are Made of
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green from the show 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Longtime Pal and 'Buffy' Costar Seth Green's 48th Birthday
Sara Michelle Gellar,David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, Seth Green Star In "Buffy The Vampire Slayer..
Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses 'Tension' Amongst the 'Buffy' Cast on Set: 'Everybody Had Arguments'
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joss Whedon
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 'I Can Fight for the Future' After Joss Whedon Addresses Misconduct Claims
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares 'Vacation Photo Dump' Featuring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Their Kids
Freddie Prinze Jr Sarah Michelle Gellar Jhene Aiko Big Sean
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Mistaken for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. on Rams Jumbotron
where-are-they-now-buffy-1
The Cast of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' : Where Are They Now?