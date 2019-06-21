Sandals Is Giving Away Free Stays at Their All-Inclusive Resorts All Summer — Here's How to Win

Feeling lucky?

Sandals Resorts is giving away free stays at their all-inclusive Caribbean suites all summer long — and it only takes a few minutes to enter.

Every Friday throughout the summer, the company will give away a six-day, five-night vacation for two at a “swim-up suite” in Sandals locations including Jamaica, Saint Lucia and the Bahamas. (Airfare is not included.)

The “Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes” promotion is in honor of the 35th year since Sandals created the “swim-up bar” — a bar located in the middle of the pool so you don’t have to get out of the water to enjoy cocktails and snacks.

RELATED: The World’s First 360-Degree Rooftop Infinity Pool Is Coming to London in 2020

35 years after that invention, the company has even more “over-the-water” offerings, from swim-up bungalows to chapels located on top of the water.

In total, Sandals will give out 13 free vacations over the summer, so there are plenty of chances to win.

Image zoom Sandals Royal Caribbean

RELATED: This 100-Year-Old Theater Has Been Converted Into the Most Instagrammable Bookstore in the World

All of the vacations include free dining at the resorts’ restaurants, access to free land and water sports, and transportation to and from the airport.

Participating Sandals locations include Jamaica (Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Negril), Barbados (Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados), Grenada (Sandals Grenada), Saint Lucia (Sandals Halcyon Beach, Sandals Grande St. Lucian) and the Bahamas (Sandals Royal Bahamian).

In honor of the first day of summer, the giveaways begin on Friday, June 21, and winners will be announced every Friday through September 20. For more information, or to submit an entry, click here.