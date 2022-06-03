Traveling This Summer? Amazon's Best-Selling Luggage Set Is on Sale Now
When it comes to a smooth travel day, top-notch luggage is key.
No one wants to deal with clunky wheels that slow you down when you're dragging your suitcase through the airport or bulky bags that are hard to lift and fit into overhead bins. Easy-to-maneuver, sleek suitcases make traveling way less stressful, and right now, Amazon's best-selling luggage set is on sale.
This highly-rated Samsonite Luggage Set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch suitcase, both of which feature multidirectional spinner wheels that make rolling them to your gate effortless. Samsonite has made a name for itself by offering travelers high-quality, long-lasting luggage at affordable prices for decades, and with its current discount available on Amazon, this customer-loved luggage set rings in at just $320.
Buy It! Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage Set, $319 (orig. $359.98); amazon.com
Nearly 14,000 shoppers have given the hard shell luggage a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about how lightweight yet sturdy it is. Made with a scratch-resistant material, the exterior of the Samsonite luggage set is "built to last" and "very durable," according to customers who claim their luggage set withstood multiple trips without any sign of wear. Plus, shoppers deem its appearance "modern and smart-looking."
On the interior, each suitcase in the two-piece luggage set includes cross straps on one side to keep your clothing secure and a zippered mesh compartment for smaller items on the other. Both bags are expandable, too, so you can pack plenty of items easily. A TSA-approved anti-theft lock will put you at ease knowing that your belongings are safe inside.
Whether you're flying across the country for weddings or are finally getting around to that dream trip you likely had to postpone, chances are, you're traveling more this summer than you did last year. Seamlessly get back in the swing of traveling by choosing this trusted luggage set as your travel companion.
