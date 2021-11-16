Traveling for Thanksgiving? This Highly Rated Hardside Luggage Can Arrive to You Before That — and It's on Sale
The holidays are around the corner — are you hopping on a plane? Whether you're heading on a tropical vacation or visiting loved ones, now is a good time to invest in some new luggage: Amazon just cut the price of this highly rated hardside carry-on by Samsonite in several sizes and colors to help you get to and from your destinations this season.
With a compartmentalized interior featuring a zipper enclosure and small pocket, the 21-inch carry-on size of the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels is ideal for a weekend getaway, but it can fit enough stuff for longer trips, too. The lightweight suitcase has 360-degree spinner wheels that allow it to roll upright and a push-button handle to help you effortlessly move through the airport — meaning it's easier to grab more snacks pre-flight.
Buy It! Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, 21-inch in Mint Green, $149.99 (was $179.99); amazon.com
And although it has a durable hardside exterior that protects against shock during travel, the suitcase is pretty lightweight, according to Amazon shoppers. So you should be able to toss it in the overhead compartment with no problem on your next flight.
Shoppers say they're able to fit enough clothes in the carry-on size for up to two weeks of travel. "We were able to put adequate clothes and shoes for two people without even expanding the size," one customer wrote in a review. This is ideal if you're trying to save a few bucks by not checking a bag.
If you do have to check it (or are simply concerned about the possibility of misplacing your luggage), this Samsonite suitcase comes with a TSA-approved combination lock, which you can set before departure. And speaking of checking, the 28-inch version of this suitcase is also on sale in select colors — feel free to mix and match!
You can order this suitcase now and have it arrive before Thanksgiving. Act fast to save big! Check out more colors in stock and on sale below.
Buy It! Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, 21-inch in Navy, $149 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, 28-inch in Lilac, $189.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, 21-inch in Sage Green, $149 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, 28-inch in Black, $199 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
