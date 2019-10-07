Sam's Club is Selling Tickets for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights at a Huge Discount

Image zoom

Forking over the cost of admission shouldn’t be the scariest part of attending Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Now, thanks to a major discount available at Sam’s Club, it doesn’t have to be.

Right now, the big box store is offering their members up to 50 percent off tickets to the megapopular event at Universal Orlando Resort, which takes place on select nights through November 2.

Known as a harrowing hub for Halloween lovers everywhere, the annual event — which takes 14 months, 1,000 actors and countless twisted minds to bring to life — transforms the park’s streets into smoke-shrouded hellscapes, complete with 10 haunted houses, special effects and terrifying actors to set the mood. This year, there’s a new haunted maze based on Jordan Peele’s highly acclaimed horror film Us.

Hop a flight to Orlando without buying tickets in advance and the price at the gate will be $127.79 per person to enter the park. But members who book in advance on the Sam's Club website, can get up to 50 percent off that price.

Though the discount varies depending on the date selected — with weekends costing more than weekdays, and Saturdays being the most expensive — tickets for most nights cost somewhere in the range of $60 to $70. Halloween night, for example, will cost $65 per person.

To get the discounted tickets, shoppers must be a Sam’s Club member. (There are two membership options which cost either $45 or $100 per year, with the pricier option including cash back and free delivery.) The chain’s Travel and Entertainment service also offers a variety of discounts on tickets and events across the country—many of which are Halloween-related.

Are you a scary movie-wuss curious if Halloween Horror Nights is too scary for you to enjoy? Check out our review from PEOPLE’s resident ‘fraidy cat, who previewed this year’s event (and made it out alive), sharing her best tips on how to make the most of the freaky experience.