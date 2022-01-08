Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises and Quarantines Crew Members with COVID on Out-of-Service Ships

The decision comes on the heels of the CDC advising people to avoid cruise ships “regardless of vaccination status” on Dec. 30

Royal Caribbean announced they are cancelling upcoming voyages due to the surge in COVID cases and confirmed that crew members who test positive for the virus are being transferred to out-of-service ships to quarantine.

The travel company will pause operations of their Vision of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas cruises "in an abundance of caution" because of the "ongoing COVID-related circumstance around the world."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement on their website, Royal Caribbean said, "We regret having to cancel your clients' long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding. Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit."

Royal Caribbean plans to resume voyages on Symphony of the Seas on January 29, Jewel of the Seas on February 20, currently out-of-service Vision of the Seas on March 7 and Serenade of the Seas on April 26.

The cruise line told USA Today they have transferred crew members who test positive for COVID to two of its out-of-service ships, Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas, to quarantine away from guests.

Royal Caribbean spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro told the outlet that the move will "keep our crew and ships as healthy as possible."

Sierra-Caro did not confirm how many crew members have been moved to its out-of-service ships because they return to their assigned vessels after their 10-day quarantine period is complete.

The company said that all transferred crew members are fully vaccinated. They are kept in isolation and monitored by medical staff throughout their quarantine.

Royal Caribbean has not replied to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are either currently investigating or have previously investigated 17 Royal Caribbean ships due to reported cases of COVID-19 onboard, according to USA Today.

The CDC has recommended that people regardless of vaccination status avoid cruising due to multiple outbreaks since the highly contagious Omicron variant first emerged. "The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships," the agency said on Dec. 30, "and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose."