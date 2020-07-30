Riders at the U.K. theme park had to evacuate the coaster using harnesses

Roller Coaster Traps Riders 150 Feet in the Air for Over an Hour: 'We Could Hear People Crying'

Roller coaster riders at a U.K. theme park were thrown for a loop this week after a broken ride left them stranded 150 feet in the air.

On Sunday, the Millennium roller coaster at Lincolnshire's Fantasy Island came to a sudden stop while climbing one of the ride's tallest inclines, stranding dozens of passengers for over an hour at the top of the coaster, according to local outlet Lincolnshire Live.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Theme park staff spent an hour trying to fix the issue before using harnesses to escort the passengers off the ride.

According to the outlet, many riders were terrified by the incident and were seen leaving the scene in tears.

A photographer documented the event and shared pictures of the stuck roller coaster on Facebook.

"Some dramatic scenes today at Fantasy Island as the Millennium Roller Coaster got stuck. A successful rescue was performed, well done to everyone involved. I hope everyone is safe after their ordeal," the photographer wrote.

Image zoom Julie Day Sadler Photography

Image zoom Julie Day Sadler Photography

Boston resident Carly Tarry told outlet that she was on the ride with her daughter, niece, and nephew before the "pretty scary" turn of events.

"It set off before it came to a sudden stop near the top. It lurched forward a little bit more but then stopped again," she explained. "We then waited and they said we would have to evacuate. They started to bring harnesses up and released the locks so we could put them on in the seats.”

Tarry said that park employees delivered riders "hoodies to keep warm because it was quite breezy and a little chilly at the top."

"We had to clamber out in the most horrible way — you don't realize how high up you've gone," she added. "We could hear people crying ahead of us."

A spokesperson for Fantasy Island told the site that the ride is now working again as normal after its malfunction.

"A fault within the rollercoaster drive triggered one of the multiple layers of safety systems causing the train to stop and lock," the spokesperson explained. "There were a number of passengers on the attraction who were safely evacuated."