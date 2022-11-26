The Most Spacious Underseat Luggage We Tested Is Almost 70% Off Right Now

amazon people tested one off rockland underseat luggage tout
Photo: amazon

Overpacking is a tough habit to overcome for many travelers, but luckily, we've got a spacious solution — and it's more affordable than ever right now.

The Rockland Melrose Underseater Luggage is a wheeled carry-on bag that can fit everything you need for a weekend away. Even better? You can snag it for almost 70 percent off during Cyber Weekend.

We tested this bag (and 18 others!), comparing mobility, storage, quality control, and weight, and found this one to be the most spacious of any luggage we tried. Our team was impressed with how much fit inside, considering the dimensions weren't the largest of all the bags we tested, yet there was still plenty of space leftover.

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
amazon

Buy It! Rockland Melrose Underseater Carry-On Luggage, $60.99 (orig. $180); amazon.com

The bag measures about 9 inches by 14 inches with 15 inches in height, so you can expect to fit a laptop or tablet, some toiletries, and a few clothing items. During the test, we were able to pack two pairs of pants, three T-shirts, a pair of heels, and a thick sweatshirt. And there are so many pockets and sleeves to stow loose items, so you can get creative with how and what you pack in this versatile bag.

"[The outer compartment] and the additional small pocket above it would be great for easily accessing belongings during your flight without taking your whole bag out," one of our testers said. They added: "The main compartment has great organization — [a] plastic pocket for toiletries, four separate sleeves, and a removable mesh pocket."

It also has two mesh exterior pockets that are ideal for toting around a water bottle and your phone, where you can easily access them.

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
amazon

Buy It! Rockland Melrose Underseater Carry-On Luggage, $60.99 (orig. $180); amazon.com

This bag fits snugly under standard airplane seats and can also be stowed in the overhead compartment. Plus, it has wheels for easy mobility. Our testers did note that since the wheels don't rotate 360 degrees, you will have to tilt the bag to roll it, which makes it slightly less mobile than some of our other picks. However, it's still simple to pull around an airport, you just might not want to take corners too fast.

Our testers all agreed this is a "well-designed" bag with the option to carry it via straps, or pull it using the metal handle and wheels. Either way, it will carry everything you could possibly want to pack for a short weekend escape, and with "plenty of room to spare."

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
amazon

Buy It! Rockland Melrose Underseater Carry-On Luggage, $65.44 (orig. $180); amazon.com

And this isn't our only tested underseat luggage you can snag for less during Black Friday! Our picks for best features, best for toiletries, and best lightweight bags are all on sale now. So whether you're traveling home for the holidays or have an upcoming vacation to pack for, now's a good time to add one of our luggage winners to your cart.

Other People TESTED Underseat Luggage Winners on Sale:

