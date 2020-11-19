Rockefeller Center Defends 2020 Christmas Tree After Commenters Poke Fun at Sparse Appearance

"Just wait until I get my lights on!" the tree told it's critics

Trees have feelings too!

After making a two-day drive from Oneonta, New York, the 2020 Rockefeller Christmas tree finally arrived in New York City on Saturday. However, after sharing the joyous news on Instagram and posing for a few photos at its new home, the tree was met with some trolling over its sparse-looking branches.

"This tree looks like it was dragged behind a truck by a chain then through a fire and extinguished with sewer water," one of the harsher comments read, captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

"Think the tree has corona[virus]," another commenter added, followed by, "Looks like the ones you buy at the 99 cent stores." A few other critics said the tree is the epitome of this past year. "This tree looks like 2020," one wrote, while another said, "Ya'll really got a tree that defines 2020."

Image zoom The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

After taking some heat, the 75-foot-tall spruce responded to its haters, coming up with a hilarious comeback. "Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh?" the Rockefeller Center Instagram account wrote back, adding, "Just wait until I get my lights on!"

This year's tree was donated from Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, about 170 miles northwest of the city. Paula Dick, who owns the general store, told CNN affiliate WCBS that she hopes the tree can be a bright spot amid the tumultuous year.

"A lot of people need a lot of hope this year because of COVID-19, and we were more than honored to donate it. And hopefully, we bring some joy into some people's lives this season," she said. "I didn't realize that a tree that was in my yard just not too long ago would bring joy to so many people."

Per Rockefeller Center's website, as a health and safety precaution, there will be "no public access to this year’s tree lighting ceremony, however, everyone is invited to view the live national broadcast Christmas in Rockefeller Center from home on NBC."