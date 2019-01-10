Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa Are on Vacation Together — and Shirtless

Sweetwater River has nothing on Lake Wakatipu for Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa.

The Riverdale costars are vacationing together in Apa’s native New Zealand. In recent days, they’ve flown in a tiny plane over the South Island’s picturesque lakes and mountains, embarked on a photography trek through the natural landscape, and taken a dip together in Lake Wakatipu.

Apa, 21, and Sprouse, 26, who play Archie and Jughead respectively on the CW series, were spotted splashing around in the pristine body of water.

Apa has been sharing a few photos from their adventures on his social media, including a view inside the plane cabin taken from the back seat that reveals Sprouse and two other friends wearing headsets and admiring the view.

Another shot shows the group of four posing on a rocky beach, Apa going shirtless, and Sprouse sporting an unruly hair style. “That’s a wrap. Thank you @bazzathedog for sorting everything for the lads. We owe you big time bro!” he captions the photo.

Apa didn’t reserve his topless time for his human companions. He also posted a photo of himself snuggling with a tiny chihuahua while visiting home. “My tiny son,” he wrote alongside the adorable portrait.

Sprouse, who is an avid photographer, shooting editorials for Vogue and commercial work J Brand jeans, enjoyed documenting the beautiful landscape. “The bro in his element,” Apa captions a photo of his costar behind the lens. Sprouse also shared a series of his photos on his Instagram.

“New Zealand makes it easy for you. Needed a breath of fresh air, brains before brand. Here are some of the shots,” he wrote alongside a dramatic photo of a mountain with its peak covered in clouds.

Sprouse is no stranger to adventure, according to his girlfriend and costar Lili Reinhardt, 22.

“I like to go on adventures with Cole,” she told Teen Vogue in October. “Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.”

Reinhardt even served as his model on a romantic trip to Cuixmala, a 5-star hotel and resort located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, in April 2018.