Rihanna Saves the Day After Airline Loses Makeup Artist's Luggage: 'Got You Sis'

S.O.S.!

After learning that her makeup artist Priscilla Ono had lost her makeup bags while traveling, Rihanna quickly stepped in to help save the day.

“PLEASE HELP!” Ono, who is also Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, including a screenshot of her call with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

“@klm airlines has lost both my kit luggages with my entire work life in them!” she wrote, adding that while she had “filed a report” and had been on hold for 40 minutes with the airline that day, she had yet to “get in touch with anyone” about the problem.

“This is so frustrating not to mention so sad 😟 I have tools in there I’ve collected for the past 14 years that are irreplaceable!” she added, before imploring her friends and followers to help get the airline’s attention. “Please if you know anyone at @klm Please tag them I need help trying to located these 2 luggages that are my life!! Also please help me by going to there last post and tagging me🙏🏼 xx.”

Luckily for Ono, Rihanna saw her distress call and let her makeup artist know she was going to do everything in her power to handle the situation.

“Got you sis,” she commented.

KLM/Instagram

The 30-year-old singer then reached out to KLM directly, commenting on a recent photo on their Instagram page.

“Sorry @KLM but my makeup artist @priscillaono traveled with your airline and has yet to receive or hear anything about her missing luggage from your company!” she wrote. “We have a big production starting tomorrow and maybe some help from you would be nice as her work kit went missing on her flight with you. Thank you!”

“DM @priscillaono with any information as soon as possible thanks!” she added.

Rihanna and Priscilla Ono Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Of course, that message did catch the airline’s attention, and they quickly replied to the superstar, letting her know that they had found Ono’s bags and had already sent them over to her.

The airline company also apologized to Ono for not seeing her Instagram post earlier, writing that “Instagram is not one of our service channels.”

KLM/Instagram

KLM/Instagram

After receiving her bags, Ono updated her original Instagram post to share the good news — and thanked Rihanna and everybody else who sent messages to the airline for all her help.

“Update: I received my kits 🙏🏼😭🙌🏼,” she wrote.

Continuing, she added: “Still don’t know what exactly happened, all I know is as soon you all had my back I got a message saying the bags were on their way🤔 Im so grateful for friends like you! THANK YOU!!“

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Ono revealed that she’s been friends with Rihanna since 2011, when they met on set of the singer’s music video shoot for ”S&M.”

“I was actually there doing makeup for the backing dancers. She saw me on set and asked if I wanted to be in her music video and I was like: yeah, of course! We have been friends ever since,” she explained.

While the pair go way back, their working relationship is a little newer. After learning that Rihanna was working on her own makeup line, Ono “hit her up and was like: if you ever need any help, let me know.”

“And she said actually we are looking for a global makeup artist,” she told British Vogue. “I tried out and I got the job. It was a year ago and it’s been great!