This Luggage Cup Holder Lets You Walk Through the Airport 'Hands-Free,' and It's 63% Off at Amazon

Navigating the airport is stressful enough — who needs the added chaos of lugging a suitcase in one hand and balancing a phone, passport, and snacks in the other? Instead, shoppers are taking a load off while traveling with the help of the Riemot Luggage Cup Holder, which is up to a whopping 63 percent off at Amazon.

Simply attach this handy gadget over the handle of your rolling suitcase and voila, you have four extra compartments to store the on-the-go essentials that are taking up too much in your hands and pockets.

Amazon

Buy It! Riemot Luggage Cup Holder in Gray, $10.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Its foldable design includes two large compartments, ideal for water bottles and other beverages, along with two smaller, hidden pockets that can house your phone, wallet, keys, or even napkins and condiments, according to one reviewer. The two cup holders feature elastic bands that'll stretch to fit your most large-and-in-charge beverages. In fact, one shopper noted that it did a great job of holding their "32-ounce thicker water bottle." Plus, its hook-and-loop fasteners keep everything secure.

Don't let its size fool you: This small yet mighty traveling companion has garnered over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper said they loved being "hands-free" while walking through an airport terminal, while another reviewer assured that it's "easy to fold up and put in your carry-on when you get on the plane," which could also work for backpacks and other personal items.

You can snag the 63 percent discount on the gray style, which features hook-and-loop closures, and there are a number of deals on other colors and styles. Take 20 percent off on this glittery silver cup holder (with hook-and-loop fasteners), or grab the discounted pink variety (without hook-and-loop fasteners) for just $11.

Before your next trip, do yourself a favor and pick up the Riemot Luggage Cup Holder while it's only $11 at Amazon; one shopper raved that this luggage cup holder made traveling "so much easier."

