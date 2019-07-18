Richard Branson’s adults-only cruise line, Virgin Voyages, just announced its most convincing selling-point yet — a pit stop on a stunning private oasis called The Beach Club at Bimini. Get an exclusive sneak peak in the video clip above.

The Virgin Voyages beach club, set to open in April 2020, offers every vacation essential: white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, a massive swimming pool and plenty of Instagram-worthy hangouts.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

True to the adults-only theme, afternoons at Bimini will be filled with DJ-led pool parties and “programming that will rival the best beach clubs in Ibiza and Saint-Tropez,” according to a press release.

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Line’s New Ship Will Feature the World’s First Roller Coaster at Sea

Still, the Virgin Voyages brand also values health, wellness and relaxation — guests can enjoy yoga sessions, thoughtfully sourced food and relaxing acoustic music performances at the beach bonfires every night in Bimini.

Earlier this month, Branson (who earned his fortune by founding a record label, airline and other businesses under the “Virgin” name) opened up to PEOPLE about his latest business venture.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

“I’ve never been on a cruise, I’ve wanted to go on a cruise,” the 68-year-old billionaire told PEOPLE. “That’s why we started a cruise line, just to try to create a cruise ship that was fun, and that was for adults.”

Virgin Voyages’ debut ship, Scarlet Lady, will offer four– and five-night sailings in the Caribbean open to guests who are 18 and over. It will boast various adult-focused amenities, like an on-board tattoo parlor, luxurious spa, fitness classes and a blow-dry bar.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

RELATED: Virgin Voyages Announces New Itineraries for Adults-Only Cruise After Trump Bans Travel to Cuba

Scarlet Lady will also have over 20 bars and restaurants (but no buffets), all of which are included with the price of the sailing—a rarity for cruise lines, which usually have certain specialty restaurants on board that have an extra charge. They will also have a “no-tipping” policy, including gratuity in the overall price to avoid unexpected expenses for guests.

The signature restaurant, Razzle Dazzle, will feature plant-based dishes and host a drag brunch on every sailing.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

“Disney already does kids very well, and 99 percent of the market has kids [on board],” Branson told PEOPLE. “It’s nice because we can cater completely to the adults. We can do a few outrageous things, which might be a bit more difficult to do if there were kids on board.”

Still, Branson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of including family-friendly itineraries in the future. “I think in time we will have Virgin cruises for kids,” he said, “But for the first few ships we’ll be adults-only, and people will know what to expect.”

Virgin Voyages sailings are currently available for booking, with prices starting at $1,400.