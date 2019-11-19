Richard Branson's Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Cruise Line Announces Second Ship, Valiant Lady

Image zoom Virgin Voyages. Inset: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Virgin Voyages’ first cruise has yet to set sail — but the company is announcing already announcing a second ship!

The adults-only cruise line headed by billionaire Sir Richard Branson has announced that their second ship will be named “Valiant Lady,” and will sail three itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain starting in May 2021.

Unlike Virgin’s first boat, dubbed “Scarlet Lady,” which doesn’t set sail for the Caribbean until April 2020, Valiant Lady will be headed to Europe, making stops in France, Italy and Spain along the Mediterranean coast.

Each of the planned seven-night itineraries will board in Barcelona, just steps from Las Ramblas, and feature an included overnight in Ibiza before taking off on their respective journeys.

Depending on the chosen itinerary, ports of call can include Monte Carlo, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, Toulon, Ajaccio and more, with options to take part in local cultural experiences, relax at restorative spas, and party at some of the world’s best beach clubs.

“We are thrilled to unveil the name of our second ship — Valiant Lady — and to deliver on our commitment to offer travelers a sea change in how they can experience cruising in this fantastic part of the world,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages in a press release. “Our sailors will fall in love with the places we go and the moments and memories they will be able to create on our gorgeous ship.”

Though prices for the Valiant Lady sailings have not yet been announced, bookings for the three feature itineraries will open on December 19, 2019.

Branson announced his foray into the cruise industry in January 2019, and told PEOPLE in July that he wanted to start his own cruising company because he had never found a ship he actually wanted to set sail on.

“I’ve never been on a cruise, I’ve wanted to go on a cruise,” the 69-year-old business magnate told PEOPLE. “That’s why we started a cruise line, just to try to create a cruise ship that was fun, and that was for adults.”

Scarlet Lady’s inaugural four-night sailing, for guests 18 and older, will travel from Miami to Key West and Virgin’s private Bimini Beach Club in the Bahamas. Sailings begin at $1,300 per stateroom.

In addition to the no-kids-allowed policy, a few other standout features set Virgin Voyages apart.

Instead of offering buffet-style dining, like most ships, Scarlet Lady will feature more than 20 dining options for guests, all included in the price of their cruise. The ship also doesn’t force guests to wear formal wear, and won’t have assigned seating or dining times.

The cruise line also has a “no-tipping” policy, including gratuity in the overall price, to avoid unexpected expenses for guests.

Some other adult-friendly amenities on Scarlet Lady will include a tattoo parlor, a mani/pedi studio, a world-class spa, a nightclub, an athletic center and a blow-dry bar.

Valiant Lady will no doubt offer similarly grown-up services and amenities, but the details have not yet been disclosed. According to Virgin, both ships will host 2,770 guests and 1,160 crew members.