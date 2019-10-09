You’ve heard of the champagne doorbell. Well, getting a glass of bubbly on Sir Richard Branson‘s new adults-only cruise ship is as easy as shaking your smart phone.

On Wednesday, Virgin Voyages announced its “exclusive, on-demand champagne delivery service,” aptly titled “Shake for Champagne,” that will allow travelers on board their Scarlet Lady ship to summon a glass by simply opening the Virgin Voyages Sailor App and giving their phone a little shake.

However, have no fear, if you accidentally get too excited and shake your phone, a bottle of champagne won’t magically appear (or be charged to your credit card). The app will present a “secret Virgin Voyages champagne button” that, once pushed, will deliver a bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial right to your location on board.

“It is never too early for champagne and there is always something to toast to while aboard Scarlet Lady. We want our sailors to enjoy a glamorous holiday and what better way to feel like a RockStar than a sip of bubbly whenever and wherever you want it,” said Tom Mcalpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

The bottle delivery costs $95, comes in a bright red champagne bucket, and includes two flutes so you can toast to your kid-free vacation. If you have more people who want to join in on your cheers, you can request additional glasses on the app.

For the less tech inclined, the ship is also offering a more traditional option to enjoy a glass (or bottle).

Virgin Voyages just announced that the Scarlet Lady would house an on-board champagne and caviar bar called Sip. The lounge will be complete with many labels of bubbly, including Moët Chandon, which is Virgin Voyages’ featured champagne house.

Prices range from $9 for a glass to $1,000 for a vintage bottle. Sip will also offer afternoon high tea.

The champagne lounge is decked out in marble, with navy, gold and blush accents, and keeps in theme with the eccentric design of the Scarlet Lady.

Sip joins Virgin Voyage’s other grown-up-friendly amenities, like a tattoo parlor, blow-dry bar, a mani/pedi studio, a world class spa, and a Japanese style karaoke room.

Since they announced their adults-only cruise in January 2019, the 18+ sailing has been shaking up the industry. Instead of offering buffet-style dining like most ships, the Scarlet Lady will feature more than 20 dining options for guests, all included in the price of their cruise. The ship doesn’t force guests to wear formal wear, and won’t have assigned seating or dining times.

The cruise line will also have a “no-tipping” policy, including gratuity in the overall price, to avoid unexpected expenses for guests.

In July, Branson told PEOPLE that he wanted to start his own cruise company because he had never found a cruise ship he actually wanted to set sail on.

“I’ve never been on a cruise, I’ve wanted to go on a cruise,” the 68-year-old business magnate tells PEOPLE. “That’s why we started a cruise line, just to try to create a cruise ship that was fun, and that was for adults.”

The Scarlet Lady’s inaugural four-night sailing for guests 18 and older will take place in April 2020, and will travel from Miami to Key West and Virgin’s private Bimini Beach Club in the Bahamas. Future sailings begin at $1,300 per stateroom. Travelers who book between now and November 30th will receive a complimentary special Virgin Voyages limited-edition bottle of Möet Chandon Imperial in their cabin upon arrival.