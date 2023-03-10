'RHOBH' Stars Take Private Jet to Las Vegas for 'Denim and Diamonds'-Themed Girls' Getaway

The cast members shared a glimpse of their trip on Instagram

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 10, 2023 04:58 PM
Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram
Photo: Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is embracing the "yeehaw" life on a girls' trip to Las Vegas!

Amid filming for season 13 of the reality show, the stars brought the drama all the way to Nevada for a glam getaway. Cast members Kyle Richards, 54, Garcelle Beauvais, 56, Dorit Kemsley, 46, Erika Giradi, 51, Sutton Stracke, 51 and Crystal Kung Minkoff, 40, documented the vacay on Instagram.

"What happens in Vegas …" Richards wrote beside a photo of almost the entire group rocking cowboy hats on Thursday. Before they took off for their trip on a private jet, Beauvais also shared a snap with her co-stars along with the caption: "Up up and away #internationalwomensday 💎💎💎💎💎💎"

Kyle Richards/instgram
Kyle Richards/instgram

Giradi posted a close-up look of her bedazzled hat and denim ensemble along with the caption, "Denim and diamonds tonight 💎"

Erika Jayne/Instagram
Erika Jayne/Instagram

As season 13 began filming, Beauvais opened up to PEOPLE about what fans can expect of the upcoming drama-filled chapter.

"I think we're gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamour and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can," she told PEOPLE at the Emily's List Pre Oscar's Breakfast in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

She continued: "Even though there's gonna be drama. So I'm looking forward to it. We just started filming."

Fans are anticipating what tensions may unfold this time around, especially after longtime cast member Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the Bravo series in January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Rinna, 59, opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to leave the show, which she starred in since 2014, after her contract expired at the end of season 12.

Lisa Rinna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"It's been very nice," Rinna adds. "It's always nice when you put your all into a job. I feel like, at the end of the day, I left it all on the floor. I gave a hundred million percent to that job. And I can always look back — and I said this to our producer, I said, 'I will never regret or feel bad about anything because I did my job. I did exactly what the job entailed.' So I feel good about that."

