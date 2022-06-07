"I feel like a new person!" Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram after enjoying a girls' trip to Hacienda AltaGracia in the rainforests of Costa Rica

Reese Witherspoon Escapes to Rainforests of Costa Rica — See Inside Her Luxurious Hotel

Reese Witherspoon knows how to travel in the lap of luxury.

The Academy Award winner, 46, recently returned from a three-night stay in the rainforests of Costa Rica, where she enjoyed a trip with the girls at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection.

"3 incredible days in Costa Rica with the most amazing women. I feel like a new person!" Witherspoon captioned a video of her sweet escape.

Her visit included a hike through the rainforest, swimming in the river, a visit to the spa and sampling some local coffee.

Some of Witherspoon's celeb pals reminisced about their own recent Costa Rican getaways in the comments section. "We just went—the coffee!" wrote Adam Scott. "I'm still dreaming about it all," Karlie Kloss commented.

The Hacienda AltaGracia is a luxury resort that also operates as a coffee farm, offering 50 hacienda-style casitas along with an unbeatable selection of wellness amenities and local sites to explore, all nestled in the mountains of Pérez Zeledón.

Sitting on 150 acres of rainforest, the property features spacious patios and terraces, as well as sweeping window walls that welcome the beautiful nature indoors.

In addition to the coffee farm, the resort's very own vegetable guardian provides locally sourced produce for some seasonal cuisine at their dining establishments.

Guests can take a dip in the panoramic pool or take advantage of The Well's holistic treatments for some much-needed pampering.

They can also venture off for some tree climbing, horseback riding from the property's equine stables, or a visit to the remote Boruca tribal village.

With its own landing strip, the resort offers small flight tours that come with some breathtaking views of the Nauyaca waterfalls, the Pacific Ocean and the beautiful local valleys.

