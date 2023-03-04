Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was 'Banned From Disneyland for 30 Days'

Rebel Wilson might be a big fan of Disneyland, but that doesn't mean her record at the theme park is squeaky clean!

In a new episode of The Daily Show, Wilson, 43, revealed to host Hasan Minhaj that she was actually banned from Disney — but only for 30 days — for taking a photo of something she shouldn't have.

"I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal…and I got officially banned for 30 days," Wilson shared.

"But they called me up and said, 'Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you're away filming a movie or something?'" she recalled. "And I said, 'Oh, June would be fine."

Minhaj replied, "That's how I know you're a celebrity."

"Disneyland has Met Gala rules where they're like, 'No photos here,'" he said. "Then you break it, and they're like, 'Look, we have to punish you but looking at your Google Calendar, what month works for you?'"

Elsewhere in the chat, the two went back-and-forth and joked about a "Disney Illuminati" and "Quidditch adults." Wilson also opened up about sleeping inside the park to celebrate her 40th birthday a few years back.

"So I got to sleep overnight," she said. "And I got those little disability scooters and went around just by myself, just cruising around...It was really fun. And then I tried to break into the churros thing and I couldn't get that many, but it was fun."

Wilson has quite an extensive history with Disney, having gotten engaged to Ramona Agruma right inside the park! She revealed in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show last month that she even called Disney CEO Bob Iger for that particular dream to become a reality.

"He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," Wilson said to host Barrymore.

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in," she recalled. "I had a violinist playing like Disney classics...it was really romantic."

Outside of her real engagement, the Pitch Perfect star jokingly revealed in 2018 that she secretly tied the knot at the park with a certain character. That year, Wilson shared a photo of herself holding hands with Disney character Professor Von Drake while both stood underneath a white canopy.

"I wasn't going to say anything but I secretly got married today in a private ceremony in Toontown x," she tweeted.

Others seem to be just as into the park as Wilson, too, as a California man recently broke the Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after traveling to the happiest place on Earth almost 3,000 times.

Jeff Reitz, 50, started visiting the theme park every day in 2012, totaling 2,995 trips over the course of eight years.