Rebel Wilson Celebrates Skiing Down Mountain She Had to Be 'Medically Rescued' from 4 Years Ago

Rebel Wilson is a ski novice no more!

The actress revealed on Tuesday that she successfully conquered the slopes of Buttermilk Mountain, the same Colorado peak that she had to be rescued from during an attempt in 2018.

"We crushed Buttermilk (formally the run 4 years ago where I had to get rescued off the mountain because my boot cut off circulation to my foot…so I was very proud of myself for completing it!)," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her skiing companions, including girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

She also brought her 6-week-old daughter, Royce, along and shared a snapshot of her holding the bundled up baby after stepping off her plane upon arrival in the celeb-favorite ski town. Wilson kept Royce's face covered with a dancing Santa emoji on her Instagram Stories.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

She first shared the story of her traumatic incident on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. The Isn't It Romantic star said at the time that she had to be "medically rescued" from the top of the mountain when she realized that she "forgot" how to ski.

"I skied for about 100 feet, Ellen," Wilson said. She had made it to the top of the mountain on a chairlift and thought that would be a potential out. "They said, 'Okay, now you have to go down the hill.' And I said, 'Can I just get the chairlift back? 'Cause that's like a ride. That seems pretty fun,'" Wilson joked.

Eventually, ski patrol was called to tow the actress down the hill in a yellow sled — even though, as DeGeneres pointed out, "there was nothing wrong."

"Not technically … it was more just a vibe that I didn't want to ski down the massive hill," Wilson recalled. "This lovely gentleman, Scott, came and rescued me in a sled but he said in order to get enough speed to get to the bottom, we have to go off the side of a cliff. So that ended up being more scary than actually skiing," she admitted.

"I was freaking out," she added. "I lost my poles, I lost my s— going down on this little sled."

Ramona Agruma/instagram

On her current Aspen trip, the Pitch Perfect star had a much less harrowing outing attending the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship. She shared clips of the match with players on horseback, galloping across a snowy field and of her crew all sporting St. Regis branded knit hats. "Yeah! Snow polo, let's go!" she exclaims, taking in the scene from her front row viewing spot in one video.

Agruma also posted a video of the two of them in which Wilson gives her a kiss on the cheek as Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas Is You" plays.