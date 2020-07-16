Sons of RHONJ's Caroline Manzo Set to Make Over Jersey Shore Hotel amid Family Drama

Chris and Albie Manzo — sons of former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo — are bringing their talents to another New Jersey location

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Chris and Albie Manzo are making their way to the Jersey Shore.

The sons of original RHONJ cast member Caroline Manzo and her husband Albert, are partnering with The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ, to revamp the lodge's catering space, outdoor terrace and poolside bar and lounge, Page Six previously reported.

Additionally, the brothers plan to work on a restaurant at the venue that will feature indoor and outdoor dining at a later date.

"We're honored to be a part of revitalizing one of the Jersey Shore's longest-standing and iconic hotels," Albie, 34, told the publication. "We've been given creative license to transform The Berkeley's venues into something truly unique, combining our love for hospitality and our years at the Brownstone," he said referencing their family-owned catering facility in Paterson, NJ, which was regularly featured on Real Housewives.

"We’re excited to share our vision with travelers headed to the Shore this summer and beyond," he added.

The duo have already completed a new dining venue for the hotel that consists of a “grab-and-go” market as well.

Their involvement with the hotel comes amid news that their uncle Thomas Manzo was arrested and charged with paying an alleged mobster to attack their aunt Dina's current husband, David Cantin, back in 2015 in exchange for a discounted wedding reception.

At the end of last month, RHONJ alum Dina's ex and John Perna, an alleged organized crime member, were arrested in New Jersey on charges of planning and carrying out an assault on Cantin.

According to the indictment, Thomas was "upset" that Cantin "had an ongoing relationship with" his ex-wife, Dina, and "planned to have a violent assault committed on" Cantin "that would leave a permanent facial scar."

Both Thomas and Perna, who plead not guilty, were charged by indictment with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito previously stated.

Additionally, the indictment charges Perna with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim. Thomas has been charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Jersey said.