Raven-Symoné Avoided Holiday Airline Cancellations by Traveling in Stylish Maserati

Raven-Symoné opted to avoid airline cancellations and delays over the holiday season by traveling in a Maserati.

The Raven's Home actress, 37, posted a set of photos in and around the luxury car — shouting out car rental company Turo — to her Instagram.

In the photos, she shows off the interior of the car, which boasts red leather seats and armrests, as she poses in the driver's seat with her hands on the wheel. In the snaps, she wears a green North Face jacket with red accents and a red beanie, complementing the colors in the car.

The final shot shows off the exterior of the sleek black vehicle, including the Maserati emblem on the front, as she leans over its roof.

"@turo had me in my feelings this holiday season," Raven-Symoné wrote. "While flights were gettin canceled [Miranda Pearman-Maday] and I were crusin in the maziii. Oh wee."

Her post comes after a tough holiday season for airline travelers. On Dec. 27, Southwest Airlines canceled 63 percent of its flights into or out of the U.S. and said it would operate over the next few days on a "reduced schedule." This prompted an investigation by the United States Department of Transportation over the airline's "unacceptable rate of cancellations."

Southwest issued a statement that read: "With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable."

The statement went on to explain how the airline was fully staffed and prepared for the busy holiday travels but the severe winter storm greatly impacted their operations. It also thanked the Southwest Airlines employees and crews for their work and apologized to them and to customers for these disruptions.

On Dec. 31, the Federal Aviation Administration also issued a warning to travelers about possible delays due to weather and an uptick in employees testing positive for COVID-19 amid a cancellation of 1,400 flights and nearly 8,700 flights delayed.

"Like the rest of the U.S. population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19," the FAA said in a statement to PEOPLE. "To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods."

Transportation Security Administration predicted over 10 million holiday travelers would visit U.S. airports through Jan. 3, according to CNN.