PHOTOS: Get a First Look at the New Ratatouille Ride Opening at Walt Disney World Next Month

There's a rat infestation at Epcot — and Disney fans couldn't be more excited!

Disney offered a first look at the long-awaited new ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure opening at the France pavilion in Epcot on Oct. 1 as part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration.

The ride, first announced in November 2018, already exists at Disneyland Paris, but has been reimagined for the Orlando park. It was originally supposed to open in 2020, but was delayed amid the parks' extended closure during the pandemic.

The "spinning, whirling, family-friendly attraction invites you to shrink down to the size of Chef Remy on a thrilling chase through Gusteau's restaurant, complete with sights, sounds and smells for an exhilarating '4D' experience," Joe Vitale, the Senior Production Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering, wrote in a Friday post on the official Disney Parks blog.

The expansion to the France pavilion, which nearly doubles it in size, includes the Allée des Marchands (Alley of the Merchants), which, like the rest of the area, is intended to appear like the real, modern day Paris. However, as visitors approach the new ride, they pass under an iron trellis and find themselves in the slightly more fantastical version of the city from the beloved 2007 Disney Pixar film, down to the illuminated Gusteau's sign visible over the rooftops.

"Facades in this area feature a bolder color palette and exaggerated architectural details," Vitale writes. "Nearby you'll discover Chef Skinner's scooter and Chef Colette's motorbike, which make for a fun photo opportunity for fans of the film."

As always, the land is littered with Easter eggs from the film, including rat motifs in the railings along the "Seine" River, Chateau Ego wines (from the infamous food critic) in the shop windows, and an image depicting Remy's adventure through the city sewers on the manhole covers.

Disney World masks Credit: Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty

