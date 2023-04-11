Rainn Wilson Shares Hilarious Video of Unsuspecting Seatmate Watching 'The Office' Next to Him on a Flight

Rainn Wilson knows how to keep a low profile!

On Monday, The Office star, 57, captured a funny moment during his plane ride when his seatmate appeared to be watching the hit NBC series, completely unaware that Dwight Schrute himself was sitting in the seat over.

Wilson looks unrecognizable in the clip shared to his Instagram Story in which he is seen wearing a face mask, hat and headphones on the Delta flight. He's also not wearing glasses — a key accessory for his character on The Office.

He starts the video by shaking his head and then pans over to the person sitting directly next to him watching an episode of The Office as they enjoy an in-flight meal.

Rainn Wilson/instagram

"When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are…" the actor quipped in the video's caption.

Rainn Wilson/instagram

When he's not traveling incognito, the actor is busy making other changes to his identity — like changing his name for a good cause.

In November, Wilson announced he was changing his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to bring awareness to the melting ice caps in the Arctic as a result of climate change. His new name was inspired by his partnership with Artic Basecamp, an organization that sheds light on the crisis and advocates for action, which he is also a board member for.

"Sorry to get so dark so quick," the comedian said in a video shared on his Twitter account at the time. "You see, what happens in the arctic doesn't stay in the arctic. As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world — including extreme weather events that affect all of us."

He continued: "So, as a cheap little stunt to help save planet earth, I've changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper."

His passion for climate change awareness led him to then prompt other celebrities to change their names, and he even suggested a few.

"Cardi the Arctic B Melting," Wilson said, along with, "Jack Black Carbon is Killing Us," "Ty-phoons Are Increasing Burrell," "Amy Poehler Bears are Endangered," "Harrison 'Why Not Drive an Electric?' Ford," and "Samuel Earth's Getting Hot as L. Jackson."