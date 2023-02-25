This Chic Carry-On Comes from a Brand Best Known for Affordable Cashmere — and It's Finally Back in Stock

It sold out the same week it launched

By Nicol Natale

Published on February 25, 2023 11:00 AM

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase
Photo: Quince

With only a few weeks left of winter, it's understandable that vacation is on your mind and countless Google tabs of tropical destinations may be taking over your browser. The good news is that spring break is around the corner and Quince, a brand popular for its affordable cashmere, just brought back one of its carry-on suitcase to help make all of your future trips effortless.

After previously selling out in a week, the Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase is finally back in stock. You can snag the in-demand carry-on for $130 — which is about $165 less than similar more expensive brands.

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase
Quince

Buy It! Quince Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase in Black, $129.90; onequince.com

Perfect for weekends or short trips, the Quince Carry-On Suitcase is designed to maximize your storage space so you can fit more without having to check a bag. It weighs 6.7 pounds, and has an interior compression system to help pack your items efficiently, plus an additional pocket for clothes like socks, undergarments, and bras.

It even has a removable laundry bag to store dirty clothing, because nobody likes to do any extra laundry after returning from a trip. You can squeeze up to nine outfits in the small but organized carry-on, according to the brand.

And your belongings will stay protected, thanks to strong zippers and a durable polycarbonate hard shell that's equipped with a TSA-approved lock. Although it's durable, shoppers claim the carry-on is "lightweight" and "easy to maneuver," which may have to do with the 360-degree spinner wheels and rubber-lined telescopic trolley handle.

With an average 4.9-star rating on Quince's website, the hard shell suitcase is beloved by reviewers for its clever design and functionality, with many calling it a "perfect dupe" of well-known brands like Away but "at a fraction of the price."

"The outside has been surprisingly resistant to scuffs, and I had no problem maneuvering an overstuffed, likely overweight carry-on around airports and Ubers," one five-star reviewer said.

"The wheels feel smooth as butter and the zippers feel durable too," another person added. "It's so easy to organize and compress to fit more in your bag," said a third person who was able to pack enough clothes for a four-day trip.

You can get the Quince Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase in two colors: black or tan. If you have lots of vacations in your future, now's the time to secure this customer-loved suitcase before it sells out, and then get planning.

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase
Quince

Buy It! Quince Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase in Tan, $129.90; onequince.com

