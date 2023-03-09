Passengers Jump in to Break Up Fight After Punches Thrown on Southwest Airlines Flight

Passengers at the Dallas Love Field Airport were boarding a flight heading to Phoenix on Monday when a man allegedly attacked another passenger and started punching him

March 9, 2023
A Southwest Airlines plane approaches the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on April 2, 2022.
Photo: DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty

Southwest Airlines saw a heated rumble between passengers before one of its planes took off from Dallas, according to multiple reports.

Travelers at the city's Dallas Love Field Airport were boarding Flight 117 heading to Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, when punches were allegedly thrown by one man against another, CNN reported.

Witness Caitlin Johnson said that a man in a tan blazer confronted one of the other male passengers, "and the next thing you know he starts punching the man," she told the news outlet on Wednesday of the fistfight.

"He probably punched the guy a good four times before anyone started recording," Johnson, 34, said in a separate interview with NBC News, adding that a tattooed man allegedly "bumped into" the attacker's wife before boarding the plane.

"The blazer guy just kind of lost it, he snapped, he was triggered by that," she continued to tell NBC News. "People waiting said that blazer guy started mouthing off to him [after the bump] outside the plane, and he just ignored him."

Southwest Airlines planes are seen at the AustinBergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Austin, Texas on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Southwest. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty

A video of the incident shared with CNN showed multiple passengers jumping in to de-escalate the situation between the two men.

"He approached me aggressively with my family!" the person who threw the first punch told the passengers and flight crew. "I don't play with my family!"

"Tell them what you did," continued the man, who had the seated tattooed passenger in what appeared to be a headlock just seconds before. "I will sit down in jail for you approaching my family."

Neither party was arrested, per CNN, which cited Dallas police. Johnson said that both men exited the plane before takeoff.

Southwest Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement to CNN.

"We commend our Crew for managing the situation as safety professionals while also ensuring the comfort of the other passengers in the cabin," the airline said. "We don't have further details to share, except that the flight arrived on time and as scheduled."

A representative for Southwest did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

