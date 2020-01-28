Newark Liberty Airport Jerry Driendl/Getty

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police officers helped apprehend a prisoner who attempted to escape custody inside the Newark Liberty International Airport, a spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department told PEOPLE.

The male inmate is a U.S. citizen who was attempting to leave the country despite having been indicted and prohibited from leaving the state of New York pending a trial, said a spokesperson from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to CBP, the man was being escorted to the New Jersey airport’s Terminal C — which services United Airlines — for processing, when he asked to use the restroom. Once inside the bathroom, he attempted to escape via the ceiling.

CBP officers then were able to “extract” the temporarily-escaped inmate from the ceiling and handed him over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for federal prosecution.

Police said the situation “resulted in minimal operational impact” to the airport, which stayed in use during the incident.

Per the Newark Liberty International Airport Twitter account, Level 1 of Terminal C — which sees arrivals and houses baggage claim — was closed to vehicular traffic briefly during the afternoon, reopening at about 12:30 p.m.

The charges for which the man was indicted prior to the failed escape was not immediately disclosed.