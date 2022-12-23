Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Family Photos from Her 'Busy' Tropical Winter Vacation

Teigen has been sharing snippets from her tropical vacation over the week, including photos of the family on the beach and relaxing near the pool

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 23, 2022 06:27 PM
Chrissy Teigen's recent family vacation
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a glimpse into her winter vacation.

The Cravings author, 37, shared a set of photos on Instagram with her husband John Legend and their two children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, having fun in the sun while on vacation in a tropical location.

Teigen simply captioned the photo dump, "Busy!"

The photo carousel illustrates this with shots of the family doing various activities. A few photos show a park where Luna can be seen playing in the jungle gym as Teigen rests on a nearby bench. The family also snapped a fun selfie.

Other photos show Teigen and her family getting ready to swim, with the expectant mother capturing a mirror selfie with Luna who reaches out to touch her baby bump. Legend, 43, also takes a photo of the family of four walking in front of greenery. The reflection in Legend's sunglasses capture clear skies ahead and palm trees.

While the family was often on the go, they also shared some photos relaxing. One photo shows Legend resting in a chair as he hugs Miles, while Luna appears to massage his foot. In another snap, Teigen cuddles with her son in bed as he's wrapped up in towels.

Teigen has been posting snippets of her tropical vacation over the past few days. She shared a fun beach photo on Wednesday in which she stands in a black bikini while son Miles plays in the crystal-clear ocean water.

"Storks illustrated? I don't know," she jokingly captioned the picture.

Legend's response? " 'Storks Illustrated' is some of your best work. 😍," he commented.

She also posted a shot relaxing at an infinity pool in a tie-dye string bikini on Monday that showed off an island coast and a green mountain range in the distance.

In that post, she teased, " 'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>'s recent family vacation
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Last week, the family was photographed in a much cooler location, as they donned ugly Christmas sweaters for a Christmas party they hosted.

In an Instagram post, the family of four posed together in front of a backdrop of Santa's village. Legend sat on a big red chair throne, wearing a green sweater embellished with garland pom-pom details, while Teigen stood next to the chair, showing off her bump in a white Christmas cardigan and a pair of red satin stockings.

The former model raved about the festivities in another post. "Grandma's night out!! But in bed by 10pm lol. So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teigen also shared a cute snap of Luna and Miles posing in ice skates. Luna sported a red knee-length dress with a teddy bear print, while Miles wore a black sweater with an illustration of a green T-Rex decorated as a tree and the words "Tree Rex."

"My babies are getting big," Legend wrote, sharing the photo on his own Instagram page.

Related Articles
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Shot https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcbZ3OvaI5
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Photo
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo
“omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr” how do you think I feel thank u
Chrissy Teigen Teases She's Been 'Pregnant Forever' as She Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Bikini
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Stars Meeting Santa in 2022
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot in Recap Video with Scenes From Her 37th Birthday
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot as She Recounts Scenes from Her 37th Birthday: Watch
Tracee Ellis Ross vacation
Tracee Ellis Ross Goes for a Dip in Jamaica, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Baby on the Way! Chrissy Teigen's Cute Bump Pics
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bump in a Cozy Look and a Sexy Look: 'We Are Gettin' There'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
chrissy teigen pregnant
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Strips Down for Nude Selfie as She Shows Off Baby Bump, Talks Acid Reflux
chrissy teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby
chrissy teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
Headline: John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Daughter Luna and Son Miles to The Voice: 'My Biggest Fans' Hi there, can I please have a screen grab of John, Luna and Miles from this insta story for tout? thank u! https://instagram.com/stories/johnlegend/2976820265044042748?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to 'The Voice' : 'My Biggest Fans'
Chrissy Teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares a 'Big Deal' Family Photo from Vacation: 'Everyone Is Looking!'
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
See All the Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Stunning Honeymoon in Maldives: 'Paradise'