Pre-Baby Bliss! Ashley Graham and Her Husband Take a Stunning Babymoon to Big Sur, California

Ashley Graham is celebrating baby number one with a babymoon for two!

The 31-year-old model — who announced she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin back in August — has spent the past week at Ventana Big Sur, a five-star resort on the Pacific coast of California, courtesy of Booking.com.

Joined by Ervin, 30, the mother-to-be has been taking advantage of her pre-baby bliss with plenty of rest and relaxation. The pair arrived at the adults-only getaway on Sunday and has been staying in the resort’s Big Sur Spa Suite.

The room boasts views of the stunning natural scenery — from the roaring ocean to the 160-acre forest in which the property is situated. The suite itself features a wood-burning fireplace, king size bed, tub for two and dining alcove. Outside, a massive deck is outfitted with an oversized hammock and hot tub.

Image zoom

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Booking.com

RELATED: Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Go on Babymoon In Bermuda Before Welcoming Daughter

Graham first revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram video while celebrating her ninth wedding anniversary with Ervin.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the August post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Gets Real About Her Pregnancy Cravings: ‘Feed Me … Literally Every Emoji’

In 2016, Graham talked to ET about the prospect of motherhood, sharing, “We are going to totally have kids. We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just a part of my brand building.”

She reiterated that hope in January during a sit-down with ELLE, though said she wasn’t in a rush. “For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids. Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.”

Graham and Ervin met at church in New York City, and married when the model was 22, according to ET.