Police arrested a 27-year-old man at Singapore’s Changi Airport who bought a boarding pass just to walk his wife to the gate and say goodbye.

On Aug. 25, the unidentified man was taken into custody “for misusing his boarding pass at the transit area of Changi Airport,” the Singapore Police Force wrote in a post on Facebook.

“Investigations revealed that the man had entered the transit area to send off his wife. He had no intention to depart Singapore,” their note continued.

A representative for the Changi Airport did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to authorities, misuse of a boarding pass is an “arrestable offence [sic]” in the Southeast Asian city-state because of the airport’s “protected places” status. This status is given to locations “where special measures are needed to control the movement and conduct of persons for public safety and security reasons,” according to the police website.

“Passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of traveling to their next destinations,” authorities explained. “Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter into the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offense under the Infrastructure Protection Act.”

Anyone caught in violation of the act, misusing their boarding pass, can be prosecuted in court and fined up to $20,000 and imprisoned for up to two years.

Since January 2019, Police say they have arrested 33 persons for the misuse of boarding passes. Just last month, they arrested a 28-year-old man who similarly bought a ticket so he could see off is friend, according to The Straits Times.



The Changi Airport released a brief statement to their Facebook at that time, reminding travelers to adhere to the rules.

“A friendly reminder to not misuse your boarding pass! You should only use it for the purpose of traveling to your next destination,” the airport wrote.

The show-stopping luxury airport, often awarded as one of the world’s best, made its renovated debut earlier this year after adding an additional 1.4 million square feet that reportedly cost $1.25 billion to build. It also contains the world’s tallest indoor waterfall and a man-made forest.