Pilot Spells Important Message in the Sky as Coronavirus Continues Global Spread: ‘Stay Home’

In order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, people across the globe are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and flatten the curve.

During a Monday trip, one pilot in Austria executed a very specific flight plan in order to spell out the words “Stay Home,” according to flight tracking websites FlightRadar24 and RadarBox.

The route took 24 minutes to fly and was 70 miles long, according to FlightRadar24, which also noted that the flight began in the city of Wiener Neustadt and ended in Vienna, the country’s capital.

As of Friday, Austria had at least 2,388 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths from COVID-19 related illness.

Earlier this week, the country suspended gatherings of 5 or more people, according to Reuters, and also closed its borders to neighboring country Italy, which has seen the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of China, and the highest number of deaths in the world, surpassing China yesterday when the toll reached 3,405.

Image zoom Pilot in Austraia makes important message FlightRadar24

Amid the continued global spread of the virus, on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. State Department raised their global travel advisory to a Level 4 — the most severe, which is generally reserved for nations in the midst of war or similar national disruptions, according to The New York Times.

This advisory applies to all international travel, and urges Americans traveling abroad to return home immediately.

President Donald Trump had previously imposed a series of bans restricting travel between the U.S. and many other countries. On March 11, he announced a ban on non-U.S. citizens traveling from much of Europe. Although the U.K. and Ireland were initially excluded, they were added to the list starting March 16.

The President also announced on Wednesday morning that his administration had agreed with the Canadian government to close the countries’ shared border to most people.

Measures have also been taken to keep residents of New York and California, two states that have been hit especially hard, at home as much as possible.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that residents are now required to “stay at home” unless absolutely necessary.

“We’re going to take it to the ultimate step, and we’re going to close the valve. We’re going to put an executive order out today, New York state is on pause,” he said in a press conference. The order will take effect on Sunday night.

Under the new order, 100 percent of non-essential workers are now to be at home except for trips to get groceries, medications and other needed items, and must stay six feet apart from each other. Residents are allowed to go outside for walks and exercise, but only if they are solo.

“These are not helpful hints. These are legal provisions. They will be enforced,” Cuomo said. “There will be a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance.”

On Thursday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a similar order for residents to stay at home.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 7,102 cases of the virus in New York state, 4,408 of which are in New York City, according to The New York Times. At least 29 people in the state have died. In California, there have been at least 1,057 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.