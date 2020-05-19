Domino Park in Brooklyn is making sure people stay the recommended six feet apart

PHOTOS: This N.Y.C. Park Is Using Social Distancing Circles to Keep People Safe and Separated

As summer weather settles in across the country, people are itching to get outside and soak up the sun. But with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ongoing, spending time outdoors is a little more complicated this year — especially for people in big cities.

One park in Brooklyn, New York is trying to make all that a little easier. Domino Park in the neighborhood of Williamsburg is helping visitors enjoy the pleasant weather and keep a safe social distance from others by drawing circles in the grass that are six feet apart. Park-goers are encouraged to stay inside the circles — alone or with others with whom they have been social distancing— in order to prevent person-to-person transmission of the virus.

The circles were drawn in the grass with white chalk on Friday, a spokesperson for the park confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Monday. Each measures eight feet in diameter and is exactly six feet away from any other circle on the property.

Many Brooklyn residents took advantage of the new design over the weekend, and photos show most people diligently sticking to their confined circles at the waterfront park, which boasts views of the Manhattan skyline. Some spread out alone, while others hung out in pairs and small groups. Many wore recommended face masks.

New Yorkers may have to stick to green spaces like Domino Park and Central Park while enjoying the weather this summer, as Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the city’s beaches and pools will remain closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During a press conference in mid-April, de Blasio said “we don’t have that in our sights yet” when asked about New Yorkers being able to visit the city’s beaches — including popular spots like Coney Island and Rockaway Beach.

He explained that these locations draw “hundreds of thousands of people packed close together,” and therefore proper social distancing cannot be practiced.

“We can’t plan on summer right now. It’s the simplest way to say it,” the mayor continued at the time, noting that the opening of city pools is also questionable.

“Every one of us would love to have our summer, or some part of our summer,” he continued. “But keep expectations low for now.”