The Celebrity Beyond will set sail on its maiden voyage in April 2022

See All the Photos of Celebrity Cruises’ New Ship — Designed with Nate Berkus & Gwyneth Paltrow

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled their latest ship — and they brought a few famous faces on board to truly give it a celebrity touch.

The popular cruise line announced on Thursday that their new ship, the Celebrity Beyond, will set sail in April 2022, complete with 17 decks, 1,646 staterooms, and more restaurants, lounges and bars than ever before. It will measure 1,073 feet in length and carry 3,260 passengers.

"Celebrity Beyond shatters any and every preconceived notion of the cruising experience," Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises' President and CEO, said of the new launch in a press release. "This exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what's important to our guests today: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service."

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

When it came to the design, the cruise line tapped HGTV star and Oprah alum Nate Berkus as well as British architect Tom Wright and Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku. Together, they reimagined some of Celebrity's signature spaces to make them even more elegant and elevated.

"When a good designer thinks about how something should look, they're thinking about how people should feel," said Berkus, who focused on the ship's Sunset Bar in particular. "I took inspiration from some of my favorite places in the world – the best parts of Mexico, the best parts of Greece, the best parts of Uruguay with the best parts of California. I wanted this space to represent aspiration."

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

The Celebrity Beyond will feature a two-story sundeck, an expanded rooftop garden, new accommodations including two-story villas with private plunge pools, and a Grand Plaza spanning three decks. It will also be bringing back one of the company's most innovative features: their "Magic Carpet," a bar and lounge space that floats above sea level.

In terms of dining, the ship is unique in that it will be home to world-famous chef Daniel Boulud's first-ever restaurant at sea, named Le Voyage. Boulud, who is also the brand's Global Culinary Ambassador, has created the menu using international flavors and the restaurant itself will be surprisingly intimate, seating just 50 people.

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

"Le Voyage will be a culinary journey like no other and will reflect the flavors of the destinations the ship will visit. The menu will be grounded in the DNA of my French roots, but, at the same time, it's going to be very adventurous," Boulud said. "My goal is to create a wonderfully comfortable environment where the food is center stage. I want this to be the most special restaurant at sea."

Finally, to ensure that wellness and feeling good is top of mind for every guest, Celebrity asked Gwyneth Paltrow to serve as their Well-Being Advisor, bringing along her expertise as the CEO and founder of the wellness brand goop.

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Credit: courtesy Celebrity Cruises

"At goop, our curiosity leads us to explore different approaches to well-being and sends us around the world, reporting on the best places to eat, drink, engage, and unwind," Paltrow said. As Celebrity's new Well-Being Advisor, I'll be working with my team at goop to bring onboard some of our favorite practices and tools for deepening well-being and joy."

Paltrow helped the brand develop their new AquaClass SkySuites, which they describe as "an immersive living experience that helps guests find their center." This includes products, activities and experiences designed to keep guests truly feeling relaxed on their vacation.

Paltrow and goop will also be curating a series of onboard wellness programs for all guests to participate in, as well as a Women in Wellness initiative.

Celebrity Beyond's maiden voyage will depart on April 27, 2022 from Southampton, England. It will be a 10-night Western Europe cruise, with stops in Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain. A variety of Mediterranean journeys will be offered later in the year, followed by Caribbean cruises come October.