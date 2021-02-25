The theme park will feature daily live shows, multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas

A Peppa Pig Theme Park Is Coming to Legoland Florida in 2022: Everything We Know So Far

This little piggy is getting her own theme park!

On Thursday, Hasbro announced that the brand teamed up with Merlin Entertainment to create the world's first Peppa Pig Theme Park.

The stand-alone park is expected to open in 2022 at Legoland Florida Resort, according to a press release.

The park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, water play areas and fun live daily shows for Peppa Pig fans and their parents. Kids will have the opportunity to play in Peppa Pig's favorite "muddy puddles" as well.

Families will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends while playing at the park.

Hasbro said they will announce further details about rides and attractions at the park this summer.

The release notes the Peppa Pig Theme Park will be a separately ticketed park from Legoland.

Annual passes will be available as standalone memberships or inclusive passes that will also grant admission to Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and other regional Merlin Entertainment attractions.

According to CNBC, Peppa Pig was the top-streamed kids show last year and Hasbro's number one licensed franchise, selling more than $1 billion in merchandise.

Legoland Florida Resort is currently open for guests with enhanced health and safety precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the resort's website, the park is operating at a reduced capacity with strict cleaning regimes and enforcing cashless payments and social distancing practices.