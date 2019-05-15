PEOPLE Travel Awards 2019: These Are the Best Bags, Accessories and Apps for Your Next Trip

These travel essentials, tested by PEOPLE editors, will get you where you need to go in comfort and style!
By Mackenzie Schmidt
May 15, 2019 10:00 AM

The Top Travel Products of 2019

PEOPLE editors put bags, accessories and apps to the ultimate road (and air and sea) test to find the best products in 19 categories — including five must-have travel apps. Upgrade with these winners!

BEST CARRY-ON: Away Carry-On 

Away

The built-in charger and 360-degree spinner wheels make toting this hard-case suitcase a joy. The snap-in laundry bag means unpacking is less terrible.

Buy It! $225; awaytravel.com

BEST TRAVEL PILLOW: Infinity Pillow

Infinity Pillow

The loopable style is like a little duvet for your neck and squishable for easy packing.

Buy It! $39; infinitypillow.co

BEST DUFFEL: Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, Large

Dagne Dover

This Neoprene (think wet-suit material) bag is a dream to keep clean. Plus it’s roomy and lightweight with plenty of pockets and a shoe bag inside.

Buy It! $185; dagnedover.com

BEST TRAVEL BOTTLES: GoToob+

Human Gear

The silicone makes them easily squeezable and nonslip in the shower. The lockable lid means your bag is safe from spills during flights (yes, they’re TSA compliant).

Buy It! $7 and up; humangear.com

BEST FULL-SIZE SUITCASE: Victorinox Lexicon Hardside

Victorinox

Lightweight and remarkably durable, this extra-roomy bag has more pockets and zips than you knew you needed and a built-in garment bag.

Buy It! $550; swissarmy.com

BEST TOILETRY BAG: United by Blue Pitch Toiletry Case

United by Blue

A hook for hanging in hotel bathrooms and a removable mesh pouch are ideal for the hyper-organized traveler.

Buy It! $48; unitedbyblue.com

BEST TOOTHBRUSH: Shyn

Shyn

A slew of settings means you can customize your brushing experience, and a single charge lasts up to two weeks.

Buy It! Care Collection, $65 with subscription; shyn.com

BEST PACKABLE BAG: Paravel Fold-Up Bag 

Paravel

No room in your suitcase for souvenirs? Pack this zip-top tote in your bag—it folds into a tiny pouch when empty.

Buy It! $65; tourparavel.com

BEST EYE MASK: Flight 001 Contoured Eye Mask

Flight001

The total blackout capability and domed shape (you can blink underneath!) will convert any eye-mask skeptic.

Buy It! $15; flight001.com

BEST PACKING CUBES: Herschel Travel Organizers

Herschel

Prevent suitcase chaos! The set has zippered mesh covers so you can see what’s inside and a “wet bag” to keep swimsuits separate.

Buy It! $45 for 4 pieces; herschel.com

BEST TRAVEL SOCKS: Trtl Flight Socks

Trtl

Not just for Grandma! These cute compression knee-highs prevent swelling while in the air and are comfy enough for long-haul flights.

Buy It! $20; trtltravel.com

BEST POWER BANK: Mophie Juice Pack

Mophie

Starting the day at 200 percent battery is a vacation game changer. This charging case (for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy) is less bulky than a separate power pack.

Buy It! $100; mophie.com

BEST TRAVEL BLOW-DRYER: Amika Mighty Mini Ionic Dryer

Superpowered compared to other mini dryers, it comes with attachments typical of a full-size model. It’s a must for those who consider hotel offerings subpar.

Buy It! $60; loveamika.com

BEST HOTEL BOOKING APP: Hotel Tonight

COURTESY HOTEL TONIGHT

Not just for lastminute stays! Sort by price and hotel type to find deals whether you book a room on a whim or months ahead.

Get It! Free in the App Store or Google Play

BEST TRIP PLANNING: Google Trips

Getty

It automatically imports and organizes all your hotel and flight details from booking confirmations sent to your Gmail.

Get It! Free in the App Store or Google Play

BEST ROADTRIP APP: Roadside America

Getty

Looking for a pecanpie vending machine or a haunted saloon? This will lead you to the best kitsch in the country.

Buy It! $2.99 per U.S. region, in the App Store

BEST GETTING AROUND: Citymapper

GETTY

For urban travelers, this app gives seamless directions via subway, bus, bike shares and other modes of public transport.

Get It! Free in the App Store or Google Play

BEST TRANSLATION APP: iTranslate Converse

Getty

A lifesaver abroad: Just speak into your phone’s mic for realtime voice translation in 38 languages.

Buy It! $4.99 per month in the App Store or Google Play

