Peloton and Delta Airlines Are Offering 'Classes in the Clouds' with New In-Flight Partnership

New must-watch hit entertainment on Delta arrives just in time for holidays

Delta passengers will soon be able to keep up with their fitness and wellness routines from 30,000 feet!

The airline has partnered with the interactive fitness platform Peloton for a new initiative called "Classes in the Clouds," a catalog of guided meditations and stretches available exclusively for Delta passengers from November until early 2022. This marks the first time Peloton content will be available on a non-Peloton platform, just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

The Classes in the Clouds collection features five in-flight videos, each ranging from five to 20 minutes in length, led by Peloton instructors Anna Greenberg, Chelsea Jackson-Roberts, Ross Rayburn, Matty Maggiacomo and Adrian Williams.

"It gives us the chance [to show] people that aren't Peloton members about this accessibility and that we have the best fitness content in the world," Jen Cotter, Peloton's chief content officer, told CNN Business. "We know that once someone downloads the Peloton app and tries one of our classes, they're going to fall in love with Peloton."

Delta's updated lineup of in-flight entertainment also features more than 500 TV episodes and more than 100 movies, including 56 new releases like Stillwater, Free Guy and No Sudden Move.

"A fresh selection of entertainment means customers can catch the latest box-office hits, rediscover an old favorite or stream their favorite tunes when they fly on Delta this holiday season," said Katie Stuart, Delta Studio's product manager, in a statement.

Delta Studio, which updates in-flight content monthly, has also partnered with HBO Max for a selection of content exclusive to Delta, including Friends: The Reunion, Love Life and Raised by Wolves.