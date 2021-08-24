Passenger, 77, Dies of COVID After Outbreak on Carnival Cruise Ship

A 77-year-old woman died after she tested positive for COVID-19 during her recent Carnival Vista cruise.

The woman was identified by the New York Times as Marilyn Tackett. She had been on a cruise ship on which one passenger and 26 crew members tested positive in late July and early August after departing from Galveston, Texas, on July 31. The ship was carrying 2,895 passengers and 1,441 crew members, most of whom were fully vaccinated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tackett "was so excited to take her first trip outside the US," her grandchild Tara Cameron revealed in a GoFundMe page created on Aug. 6.

Carnival Vista Carnival Vista cruise ship | Credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty

After she tested positive, the 77-year-old was placed on a ventilator at a hospital in Belize, Cameron detailed. The family crowdfunded enough money to get their loved one back to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a doctor told them she was in "critical condition."

On Aug. 15, Cameron updated the GoFundMe, writing, "We just wanted to get on here and Thank all of you for your support, love and prayers. Memaw fought as long as she could. To know she's reunited with lost loved ones and that she's basking in The Lord's presence now is a huge comfort. We'll always miss and love her and continue to keep her legacy alive."

"We'll continue to walk in Faith like she taught us and try to spread love and kindness like she did," Tackett's grandchild added. "Please continue to keep her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in your prayers as we lay her to rest. And please know we love and appreciate you all."

It's unclear if Tackett had been vaccinated ahead of her cruise trip.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Carnival said that Tackett likely did not contract COVID while aboard their ship. "We are very sorry to hear about the death of a guest who sailed on Carnival Vista," a representative wrote. "The guest almost certainly did not contract COVID on our ship, and she was assisted with expert medical care on board and was ultimately evacuated from Belize after we provided a resource to her family."

"We have continued to provide support to her family and are not going to add to their sadness by commenting further," the company said.

According to the New York Times, the outbreak onboard the Vista was the biggest reported since June, when cruises in the United States and the Caribbean resumed following COVID-related closures in 2020.

Regarding their health and safety measures, the cruise line said, "Carnival has implemented a suite of protocols that are designed to flex up as needed to adapt to the changing public health situation related to COVID-19. We meet the standards for a vaccinated cruise as defined by the CDC, with at least 95 percent of our guests and all of our crew being vaccinated, and then implemented additional measures, as we are now requiring vaccinated guests to present both proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test at check-in."

"Those few guests who cannot be vaccinated are tested twice before boarding the ship, and again at debarkation. And all guests must wear masks in the indoor areas of the ship where people gather, such as dining rooms, theaters and casinos," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, no venue on land or at sea is COVID-free right now, but we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit and have not hesitated to act quickly and go beyond existing public health guidelines."

Carnival Vista Carnival Vista cruise ship | Credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty

A spokesperson for Carnival told PEOPLE in a statement at the time of the outbreak that they were "managing a small number of positive COVID cases on Carnival Vista sailing out of Galveston."

"We have managed the situation utilizing stringent health protocols which included placing those who tested positive in isolation and close contacts in quarantine," a cruise line spokesperson said.

A press release from the Belize Tourism Board announced in a statement at the time that no new cases on the ship were found after Aug. 11.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.

Carnival also announced that they would be implementing a new policy beginning on Aug. 15 requiring all vaccinated guests to also show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of departure — a rule that was already in place for unvaccinated guests.

Passengers on Carnival cruise ships are required to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption or they are a child under 12 who is ineligible.