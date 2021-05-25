The proposed plan would stop more than 100,000 cars passing through on average each day

Paris Plans to Ban Most Car Traffic Throughout Its City Center by 2022

Paris is looking to make a change to how its residents and visitors get around.

Earlier this month, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that she has plans to reduce car use within the city by 2022, according to a report from Bloomberg CityLab.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The move will cut both pollution and noise, and will also free up more space for trees, cycle lanes and pedestrian areas. This, the outlet reported, would eliminate 55% of total traffic and more than 100,000 cars passing through on average each day.

cars in Paris Credit: Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rule would only apply to "through traffic" in Paris' core, however, meaning it will be illegal to drive across the city center without stopping.

Under this plan, residents and local businesses would still have access to the roads, as would vehicles used for public transit, deliveries or other similar services. Similarly, short-term hotel guests and people with disabilities would not have to abide by the planned restrictions.

RELATED VIDEO: Eiffel Tower Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown with New Safety and Hygienic Measures

Hidalgo, 61, and her administration have been trying for years to decrease vehicle usage within the city.

According to CityLab, Paris has already banned diesel cars from the city's beltway, "pedestrianized" the Seine quayside, and reduced vehicle access on several major streets.

Green areas and sidewalks have also been expanded in areas that were previously used for driving and parking, the outlet said.