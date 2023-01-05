Paris Hilton Visits 'Barbiecore' Pink-Themed House in the Bahamas: 'Feeling at Home'

Paris Hilton got a chance to live out her Barbie dreams on her recent vacation.

The businesswoman and media personality, 41, shared some photos on Thursday posing around a pink and white house with features that resembled a Barbie dream house.

The snaps look like a scene straight out of a children's play set, with Hilton playing up the Barbie style in a light pink dress and white shades.

The house itself featured white picket fences, beams, walls and stairs accented with light pink railings and window sills. Pink flower bushes adorned the front yard of the house and white gardening chairs.

"Feeling at home in this Barbiecore moment from my trip to the Bahamas! 🎀💅🏻👛💓 #Sliving 💫 #BahamaBarbie 👸🏼," Hilton captioned the post.

Those aren't the only photos she's snapped of her tropical vacation with her husband Carter Reum. Last week she posted photos in the same pink outfit on a Bahamas dock with matching pink and purple butterfly wings. The couple lovingly embraced in a few photos, while Hilton displayed various angles of the wings in the others.

She captioned the photos, "Bahamas Butterfly ✨🦋🏝✨," to which Reum responded in the comments, "The cutest butterfly in all the land ❤️."

Earlier in the trip, the couple took pictures in their matching holiday pajamas throughout a festively decorated catamaran, with Hilton sharing the photos on Instagram and writing, "Merry Christmas from Paradise🥰🎄 Life is beautiful…💫."

Even though she's been on vacation, Hilton has also been making business moves, recently dropping a new version of her 2006 hit "Stars are Blind" just in time for the new year.

She teased the release on Dec. 27 writing on social media, "Me when I have a secret that's going to break the internet on 12/30."

"This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," she wrote on Instagram about "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)."

"I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued, adding that more music is coming in 2023.