Pablo Escobar's Alleged Former Hideout is Now a Luxury Hotel in Tulum — See Inside!

The hotel’s meditation space used to be a bullet-resistant escape tunnel, according to Casa Malca

By
Published on August 15, 2022 01:29 PM
Pablo Escobar's former hideout, Luxury Resort
Photo: Ana Prado Contti

Calling all Narcos fans – Pablo Escobar's former Tulum hideout is now an upscale Caribbean hotspot.

Located on the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, Casa Malca allegedly holds a historic connection to the famous Colombian drug lord.

According to a press release from the hotel, it is suspected that Escobar used the former mansion as a secret location to arrange private meetings and deals with drug traffickers.

The hotel's now-serene meditation space supposedly served as a bullet-resistant escape tunnel and hiding place for the famous drug lord. While there is no concrete evidence that he frequented the mansion, the release states that locals swear the property belonged to the Escobar family.

Pablo Escobar the godfather of the Medellin Cartel in 1988. The concrete 'Monaco' building in the Colombian city of Medellin, once home to drug baron Pablo Escobar, is set to be razed to the ground on February 22, 2019 with explosives to make way for a park dedicated to the victims of the Colombia's drug war. The city was at the centre of the conflict largely due to Escobar, who ran the cartel that at its peak supplied 80 per cent of America's cocaine. Appearing like a fortress with a penthouse apartment on top, the Edificio Monaco was home to Escobar and his family until rivals set off a car bomb outside in 1988. They vacated not long after. In the place of the uninhabited structure in El Poblado, an exclusive neighbourhood of Medellin, will be built a 5,000 square meter commemorative space to honor the thousands of victims killed during the 1980s and 90s as drug traffickers fought a bloody war against the authorities. Photo by Eric Vandeville/Abaca/Sipa USA
Sipa via AP Images

Almost 20 years after Escobar's death in 1993, the mansion was purchased by Colombian art dealer Lio Malca. It finally opened to travelers in 2014 after two years of renovations.

While its history certainly makes it unique, the hotel has its own distinctive style made complete by the artwork of Jeff Koons, Basquiat, Keith Haring, KAWS and more.

"The works of art are scattered in the internal and external areas, among Persian rugs, paintings, sculptures, books, and furniture," the release states.

Along with notable contemporary art, the hotel also incorporates natural touches as its concierge area is made out of tree trunks. Not to mention, the entire property is nestled beside stunning beaches and the surrounding jungle.

Pablo Escobar's former hideout, Luxury Resort
Ana Prado Contti

Originally equipped with just eight rooms, the hotel has since expanded to offer an impressive selection of 71 accommodation styles, including beachside suites.

The Townhouse Labyrinth Suite gives guests a generous accommodation option with two levels and garden views to enjoy. The Master Suite options allow guests to bask in the beautiful sunset over the Caribbean, as some include direct access to the beach itself.

Pablo Escobar's former hideout, Luxury Resort
Ana Prado Contti

Guests can enjoy a relaxing outdoor siesta on one of the many beach beds provided by the hotel. Other activities include taking a swim in their underground pool or unwinding in the sauna.

Foodie travelers will be more than satisfied with the three restaurants located on the property. They all boast a "unique decoration with a cuisine that gives priority to local and organic ingredients," according to the website.

Additional activities include visiting the Mayan ruins on a boat ride and starting the day with sunrise yoga.

