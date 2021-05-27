35% of survey takers would actually be willing to "turn the car around" if there was no playlist

Over Half of Americans Say They Never Take a Road Trip Without the Perfect Playlist, Survey Says

Road trip season is upon us!

Six in 10 Americans have a carefully-curated playlist to set the mood when taking a road trip, according to new research.

In a survey of 2,000 Americans, results revealed playlists are so essential that they may be the ultimate make-or-break for a successful road trip.

Not having access to a playlist was enough to constitute a U-turn for some: 35% of respondents would actually be willing to "turn the car around" if they don't have everything they need to jam out to their music of choice.

What songs make an appearance on the best road trip playlists? Popular choices included "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd (39%), "Hotel California" by The Eagles (29%) and "Life is a Highway" by Tom Cochrane (27%).

In addition to the 59% who have a curated playlist, 47% said they have a road trip memory tied to a particular song.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Christian Brothers Automotive, the survey delved into the contents of Americans' playlists — especially the differences between generations.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they "couldn't stand" the music their parents played on road trips growing up, and 52% believe their generation's playlist-making skills are superior to those of other generations, with millennials most likely to agree (61%).

Group of young multi-ethnic women enjoying road trip Young Women Listening to Music in the Car | Credit: Getty

When it comes to how respondents listen to music, enjoying albums straight through may be dead, as only 10% said they do this.

Nearly half (42%) prefer to hit shuffle on their entire library and let fate determine what they're listening to, followed by 26% who like to have a set playlist of songs.

Carr's comments echo what respondents indicated, as 78% feel comfortable taking a road trip in the coming months.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 69% said they're currently more comfortable taking a road trip than they are with any other method of travel.

Even then, respondents are planning to take precautions. Results found 59% are planning to keep hand sanitizer and/or disinfecting wipes in the car to use at gas stations, while 58% will wear a mask for any indoor pit stops they may make.